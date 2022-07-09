ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegetation fires breakout in the Sacramento area

By Julian Tack
 3 days ago
Photo of fire along the American River at the Fish Hatchery courtesy of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is working a vegetation fire near the American River.

According to Metro Fire, the blaze is at the Fish Hatchery near several homeless encampments.

Forward progress has been stopped at 2 acres and officials said aid crews will be working in the area for another hour.

Cal Fire and Placer County Fire Department firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in Placer County.

According to Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, the blaze is near Haul Road and Interstate 80.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, crews said 75% of the acre fire has been contained.

A Cal Fire spokesperson told FOX40 a wildfire in Sheridan is 200 acres but forward progress has been stopped.

Placer Sheriff said deputies assisted with the blaze around 3:30 p.m. Saturday as it threatened structures in Sheridan. An evacuation order went into effect for the area of Karchner and Porter Road-McCourtney Road. Only one outbuilding was damaged and there were no injuries.

Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit updated the Porter Fire at 7:49 p.m. The fire itself was 166 acres and it is 85% contained.

Forward progress was also stopped on a one acre Macdonald fire in Nevada County.

