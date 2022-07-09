Grand County PD request community assistance in locating missing person

Courtesy of Grand County Sheriff’s Office

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has reached out to the community for assistance in locating Mckenzie Hefner, also known as Huston Olschewski.

Courtesy of Grand County Sheriff’s Office

Olschewski was last seen at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bike Fiend located at 69 East Center Street in Moab.

At this time, the GCSO notes that Olschewski is possibly headed Southbound in an unknown vehicle.

If you have seen Olschewski or have any information on his whereabouts please contact the GCSO at (435)-259-8117.