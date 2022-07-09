ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea plan to hold further talks over Armando Broja's next career move as the Albanian striker draws interest from Everton, West Ham and Newcastle

By Simon Jones
 3 days ago

Chelsea are to hold further talks regarding Armando Broja's next move following enquiries from Everton, West Ham and Newcastle United.

The Albanian striker is not scheduled to link up with Chelsea's squad in USA until next week which will allow time for further talks.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly held a meeting with Broja's representatives last week and another took place on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JY0t4_0gaMtIUW00
Chelsea are set to hold talks this week regarding the future of striker Armando Broja

It was only recently that Everton and West Ham formally registered their interest in the Chelsea striker.

The two clubs are understood to have made official contact to indicate their desire to sign the Albanian frontman permanently this summer.

Broja, 20, is a wanted man after impressing while on loan at Southampton last season. Newcastle have also been linked with £30m-rated Broja.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xutk_0gaMtIUW00
The Albanian enjoyed an impressive loan campaign with Southampton last season

However, the Blues are still weighing up plans for Broja for the coming season.

Manager Thomas Tuchel and new co-owner Todd Boehly's transfer window business will have a natural cascade effect for the rest of the Chelsea squad.

Chelsea's recruitment in attack and defence will have a bearing on Broja, so the Blues would be forgiven for wanting to secure additions before making final calls on their home grown pair.

Tuchel and Boehly will know they can ill afford such luxury however, with the decisions seemingly a balance for both club and players.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

