Merrimack Valley residents asked to take precautions after black bear sightings in two towns

Stock photo of a black bear. A black bear was spotted in one Tewksbury neighborhood. (Mlorenzphotography/Getty Images)

LOWELL, Mass. — Merrimack Valley residents are being asked to take steps to prevent black bear activity after sightings in Lowell and Tewksbury.

In a tweet Sunday, Lowell police say they received reports of a bear sighting on the area of Wentworth Avenue.

On Saturday, Animal Control in Billerica said it had received reports of a black bear in the Deering Drive area of Tewksbury.

Residents should temporarily remove bird feeders and secure their trash and chicken coops until the bear moves to another area.

Animal Control says residents should go inside their homes and not approach the bear if they encounter it.

It is unknown if this is the same bear.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group