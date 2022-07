OXFORDSHIRE: If ever in future I waste valuable hours of daylight by staying indoors to watch a tennis final on television I must remember to draw the curtains and screen off the world outside. Last week, during the ladies’ singles final, a chance visitor would have had doubts as to my sanity or at least pity for the quality of my eyesight, for it would have appeared that, at a range of some four yards, I was watching the exciting proceedings through powerful binoculars. The true explanation is that a pair of goldfinches kept shuttling to and fro across my line of vision beyond the screen, and as such behaviour usually betrays nest-building activities, I had to determine the focal point of their journeys.

