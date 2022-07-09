UPDATE: Poland police chase ends in crash in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A chase with Poland Township Police ended in a crash at Sheridan Road and Pointview Avenue in Youngstown on Saturday.

Poland Village, Poland Township and Youngstown police departments were all on scene.

There is debris from a car in the middle of the road and two ambulances.

A Youngstown police officer said they aren’t sure what the traffic stop was for that initiated the crash.

There were two occupants, a male driver and a female passenger. Their conditions are unknown.

