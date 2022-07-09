ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

UPDATE: Poland police chase ends in crash in Youngstown

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GekaF_0gaMs3N500

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A chase with Poland Township Police ended in a crash at Sheridan Road and Pointview Avenue in Youngstown on Saturday.

Poland Village, Poland Township and Youngstown police departments were all on scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02JDjn_0gaMs3N500

There is debris from a car in the middle of the road and two ambulances.

A Youngstown police officer said they aren’t sure what the traffic stop was for that initiated the crash.

There were two occupants, a male driver and a female passenger. Their conditions are unknown.

We have a reporter on scene. Stay with us for updates.

