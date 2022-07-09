June PAAR Home Sales Market Statistics

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Nationwide, roughly 60,000 home-purchase agreements fell through in June, equal to 14.9% of homes that went under contract that month, according to the latest analysis from Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That’s the highest percentage since March and April 2020, when the housing market all but ground to a halt due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. It compares with 12.7% a month earlier and 11.2% a year earlier. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005232/en/ Deals in the housing market are falling through at Fastest Clip Since 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)
