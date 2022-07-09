ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remains of Ohio Navy fireman identified 80 years after Pearl Harbor

By Sarah Rumpf
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio Navy Fireman 1st Class Beoin H. Corzatt's remains were finally identified eight decades after he was killed on the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency made the announcement on Friday that he was accounted for on Dec. 17, 2020. On Dec. 7, 1941, Corzatt...

