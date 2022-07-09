Junior Golf Clinic starts this Tuesday!!! If you have not signed your little one up yet, call (609)-465-GOLF. They are not going…

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Junior Golf Clinic starts this Tuesday!!! If you have not signed your little one up yet, call (609)-465-GOLF.

By Cape May Attractions
 2 days ago

Junior Golf Clinic starts this Tuesday!!! If you have not signed your little one up yet, call (609)-465-GOLF.

After a hard week fishing some Fluke decided to bite TODAY! Hopefully this continues.

After a hard week fishing some Fluke decided to bite TODAY! Hopefully this continues.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from Jessie Creek Winery's post

Our spiral wine tasting experience is a popular way to try multiple wines to find your favorite! Select from our curated options of dry reds, dry whites, off dry, dessert, and more … or build your own! Starting at $25.
CAPE MAY, NJ
You know where to play when it is a rainy day…. Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum! TripAdvisor's #1 Rated Rainy Day Activity in Cape May.

You know where to play when it is a rainy day…. Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum! TripAdvisor's #1 Rated Rainy Day Activity in Cape May.
CAPE MAY, NJ
It’s like eating the ocean in a bowl! There’s a reason the Lobster, Shrimp & Crab Pot Pie is a huge seller at Exit Zero Filling …

It’s like eating the ocean in a bowl! There’s a reason the Lobster, Shrimp & Crab Pot Pie is a huge seller at Exit Zero Filling Station. It’s a wickedly good combo of wild-caught Canadian lobster, Baja wild shrimp and jumbo lump crab meat, with potatoes, carrots, peas and sherry sauce, topped with a flaky crust.
CAPE MAY, NJ
A Main Line Designer Gives This Vacation Home a Cheerful Revamp

Happy colors and a no-fuss style lend personality to this Stone Harbor vacation home, with the help of a Brandywine Valley-based designer. When the beach is your happy place, it’s natural to surround yourself with cheerful colors. For this Stone Harbor vacation home, it meant infusing bursts of vibrant orange against a palette of sky blue and cloud white. “Colors set the vibe and mood of a home,” says Brandywine Valley-based interior designer Megan Gorelick, who’s spent her share of summers at the Jersey Shore. “This young family wanted the house to feel like they were really on vacation.”
STONE HARBOR, NJ
The 1976 whaling ban has proven to be helpful for Fin Whales… This past week in Antarctica, approximately 150 Fin Whales were s…

The 1976 whaling ban has proven to be helpful for Fin Whales…. This past week in Antarctica, approximately 150 Fin Whales were spotted feeding together. This is the largest group of Fin Whales ever recorded in one area at the same time.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from Cape May Honey Farm's post

Beach chair Wren update. The babies in the back pocket of our Beach chair hatched today. So far 3 out of 4 eggs hatched.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Wildwood Man Finds Buried Treasure From 1930s While Digging Near Home

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The owner of a Wildwood home says he’s been renovating it for about two years but it wasn’t until he started digging up a hole that he found​ buried treasure from the 1930s. “Somebody went under there with a little shovel and buried that thing under there. They were hiding that money from somebody for something,” Richard Gilson said. Some would say everything that has withstood the test of time has a story. “You’d be surprised. You think you’re digging someplace nobody’s been and you find something that was there a long time ago,” Gilson said. For Gilson, the secrets...
WILDWOOD, NJ
