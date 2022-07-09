L.A. County: Daily COVID Hospitalizations Increased

6,416 New Cases and 18 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. As a result of high levels of community transmission over the past month, more residents are experiencing severe illness and death. The number of COVID-positive hospitalized patients today, at 1,021, is the highest number of hospitalized patients...
Los Angeles County remains on pace to enter the “high” COVID-19 activity level as early as Thursday, the public health director said Tuesday, and absent a major reversal in virus-related hospitalizations, an indoor mask-wearing mandate will be imposed two weeks later. The county is already in the “medium”...
LOS ANGELES - COVID-19 cases are rising in Los Angeles County, resulting in the possible return of the mask mandate. Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says the county remains on pace to move into the "high" COVID-19 community level by this Thursday. If the county remains in...
Los Angeles County remains on pace to enter the "high" COVID-19 activity level as early as Thursday, the public health director said today, and absent a major reversal in virus-related hospitalizations, an indoor mask-wearing mandate will be imposed two weeks later. The county is already in the "medium" COVID level...
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer confirmed today the county is on pace to move into the “high” COVID-19 community level by this Thursday. If the county remains in the “high” level for two consecutive weeks, it will again impose a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate. The level is determined by hospitalization rates. According to state figures, there are now 1,153 Covid-positive patients in county hospitals, with 115 of them being treated in intensive care.
On Saturday, L.A. saw its highest number of daily new cases since the original Omicon wave in...
As Los Angeles County inches towards a possible return to an indoor masking mandate, San Diego health officials are urging similar caution. And as San Diego struggles with yet another spike in coronavirus cases, another virus has also been catching the attention of health officials in recent months. According to CDC, there have been over 750 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., with over 130 of those in California. Plus, the true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week. The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined. Also, people who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego County that aim to help make that transition easier. Then, the suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon. This same issue among active duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Finally, the KPBS podcast Port of Entry is back with new episodes. This time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds.
Los Angeles County is posed to move into the category of "high transmission" rates concerning the coronavirus this week. State officials say there are 1,014 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in LA County hospitals. That number had dropped by seven people a day after jumping past the 1,000 mark, according to the latest state data.
COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Los Angeles County. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases and hospitalizations trending upward since early summer. Los Angeles County tracks COVID-19 case rates over time and by community. The Department of Public Health’s map shows the...
Dr. Barbara Ferrer reveals why indoor mask mandate would return if LA County enters high transmission. Dr. Barbara Ferrer explains why the indoor mask mandate would return if LA County enters the high transmission category. This as Ventura County plans to not bring back indoor masking even though the county reached high transmission.
Public Health Reports 18,158 New Positive Cases and 39 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County Since Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. 18,158 New COVID-19 cases (3,178,242 cases to date) Monday 7/11 – 3,710.
Absent a major reversal in virus-related hospitalizations, an indoor mask-wearing mandate could be imposed in a little more than two weeks.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, which has repeatedly clashed with Sheriff Alex Villanueva on a variety of topics, directed its attorneys Tuesday to draft a proposed ballot measure that would give the panel power to remove an elected sheriff from office for cause.
While Los Angeles County officials say an indoor mask mandate is likely to be reinstated by the end of the month, Long Beach officials aren’t sure it will be necessary in the city since its metrics are not hitting the same levels as they are countywide. Support our journalism.
Los Angeles County Health officials said on Thursday and Friday that LA County may bring back public indoor mask mandates as soon as the end of July, signaling a regression in COVID-19 policies as new COVID-19 omicron variants come into the state. Since the repeal of state and local indoor...
BELLFLOWER – Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Radiation Oncology Treatment Center on its Bellflower Medical Offices campus. The facility will be the fourth radiation therapy site in Kaiser Permanente’s Southern California region – making radiation therapy much closer to home for...
For many folks throughout Southern California, recycling cans and bottles is an easy way to earn extra cash. But a new grand jury report says that Orange County residents are losing millions of dollars every year in unclaimed recycling funds, as local recycling centers get harder to come by. The...
LOS ANGELES - The Inland Empire is apparently one of the deadliest metropolitan areas for pedestrians in the U.S., according to a new report by Smart Growth America. The "Dangerous By Design 2022" report released Tuesday shows several metro areas in California on the list, as well as the state of California as a whole when compared to other metro areas in America.
The Covid-19 patient population is back on the rise across California, including in Riverside County. Doctor Nasrollah Ahmadpour, who specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine at JFK Memorial Hospital, said there has been a shift in his patients, compared to the first two years of the pandemic. “Their length of stay, hospital stay, is
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals increased by three to 280, with 31 being treated in intensive care, down from 34 on Friday, according to the latest state data released Saturday. What You Need To Know. The county has 23.3% of...
Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
