ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County: Daily COVID Hospitalizations Increased

By News Desk
coloradoboulevard.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article6,416 New Cases and 18 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. As a result of high levels of community transmission over the past month, more residents are experiencing severe illness and death. The number of COVID-positive hospitalized patients today, at 1,021, is the highest number of hospitalized patients...

www.coloradoboulevard.net

Comments / 2

Related
HeySoCal

Indoor mask mandate likely imminent in LA County

Los Angeles County remains on pace to enter the “high” COVID-19 activity level as early as Thursday, the public health director said Tuesday, and absent a major reversal in virus-related hospitalizations, an indoor mask-wearing mandate will be imposed two weeks later. The county is already in the “medium”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Set To Reach The CDC’s “High” Covid Community Level In Next 48 Hours, Says Top Health Official – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer confirmed today the county is on pace to move into the “high” COVID-19 community level by this Thursday. If the county remains in the “high” level for two consecutive weeks, it will again impose a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate. The level is determined by hospitalization rates. According to state figures, there are now 1,153 Covid-positive patients in county hospitals, with 115 of them being treated in intensive care. On Saturday, L.A. saw its highest number of daily new cases since the original Omicon wave in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
KPBS

Health officials urge caution as LA County inches towards mask mandate

As Los Angeles County inches towards a possible return to an indoor masking mandate, San Diego health officials are urging similar caution. And as San Diego struggles with yet another spike in coronavirus cases, another virus has also been catching the attention of health officials in recent months. According to CDC, there have been over 750 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., with over 130 of those in California. Plus, the true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week. The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined. Also, people who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego County that aim to help make that transition easier. Then, the suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon. This same issue among active duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Finally, the KPBS podcast Port of Entry is back with new episodes. This time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds.
KTLA.com

These L.A. neighborhoods are reporting the most COVID cases

COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Los Angeles County. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases and hospitalizations trending upward since early summer. Los Angeles County tracks COVID-19 case rates over time and by community. The Department of Public Health’s map shows the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Covid#Cdc#The Public H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thedowneypatriot.com

Kaiser Permanente breaks ground on oncology treatment center in Bellflower

BELLFLOWER – Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Radiation Oncology Treatment Center on its Bellflower Medical Offices campus. The facility will be the fourth radiation therapy site in Kaiser Permanente’s Southern California region – making radiation therapy much closer to home for...
foxla.com

Inland Empire ranks among deadliest US metros for walking

LOS ANGELES - The Inland Empire is apparently one of the deadliest metropolitan areas for pedestrians in the U.S., according to a new report by Smart Growth America. The "Dangerous By Design 2022" report released Tuesday shows several metro areas in California on the list, as well as the state of California as a whole when compared to other metro areas in America.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Covid-19 cases rise, doctors send new warning

The Covid-19 patient population is back on the rise across California, including in Riverside County.  Doctor Nasrollah Ahmadpour, who specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine at JFK Memorial Hospital, said there has been a shift in his patients, compared to the first two years of the pandemic. “Their length of stay, hospital stay, is The post Covid-19 cases rise, doctors send new warning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Little change to Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals increased by three to 280, with 31 being treated in intensive care, down from 34 on Friday, according to the latest state data released Saturday. What You Need To Know. The county has 23.3% of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy