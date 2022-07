TOWER CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – One person was killed and two others injured in a hit-and-run crash on I-94 two miles west of Tower City shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 12th. Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says a pickup pulling a trailer was rear-ended by another pick-up that fled the scene. Both vehicles were westbound. The first vehicle overturned in the median after being struck. The woman driving that pick-up and a juvenile passenger were injured. Both were transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. An adult female passenger in the pickup died.

BARNES COUNTY, ND ・ 16 HOURS AGO