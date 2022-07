CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Plans to seek a second opinion on the feasibility of renovating the Cuyahoga County jail could be back on the table, again. The $150,000 contract with DLZ Architecture was expected to seek approval Monday from the county’s Board of Control. But Cuyahoga County Council President Pernel Jones pulled the item from the board’s agenda and instead referred it to the full council for review. We’re talking about the jail on Today in Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO