Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Officially activated

Downs went 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Yankees. Downs scored the game-tying run as a pinch runner for J.D. Martinez in the eighth inning, then plated a run in the 10th inning with his first hit in the majors. He later came around to score the winning run on Alex Verdugo's single. Downs is up with the Red Sox after the team placed Christian Arroyo (groin) on the 10-day injured list Saturday. The rookie could get a start or two at third base pending the status of Rafael Devers (back), who didn't play Saturday and is expected to sit out Sunday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO