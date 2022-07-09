Mariners' Andrew Knapp: Designated for assignment

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
The series-opening game between the Seattle Mariners and host Washington Nationals was postponed because of expected severe weather Tuesday night. The clubs instead will play a split doubleheader Wednesday. The teams were slated for a 12:05 p.m. ET game on Wednesday; now that will be followed by a 6:05 p.m. start for the second game.
Mets: 53-33 Braves: 52-35 (1 1/2 GB) Last season the Mets spent more than 100 days in first place, the most ever by a team that finished the season with a losing record. Given their torrid start this year, I'm certain the Mets didn't anticipate going into Atlanta in mid July up only 1 1/2 games. They want to avoid a repeat of last season and taking care of business in head-to-head games is imperative.
Major League Baseball's trade deadline is scheduled to fall later than usual this season. Rather than July 31, teams will have until Aug. 2 to wheel-and-deal themselves into postseason contention. In other words, the deadline is now just over three weeks away from passing. CBS Sports will be providing comprehensive...
The Baltimore Orioles head into action just a week away from the All-Star break one game under .500. Without context, hovering around .500 is no great feat. In looking at the standings, the Orioles are sitting in last place and, well, that isn't exactly a proverbial feather in their collective black and orange caps.
Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
Just when everybody thought that things couldn’t get any worse for the Los Angeles Angels, things got even worse. While the New York Yankees keep winning games, the Angels can’t seem to stop losing games. With their loss yesterday to the surging Baltimore Orioles, the Angels finished their...
Scott walked one batter over a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over the Mets. Scott bounced back quickly after he blew a save and was tagged with a loss against the Mets on Saturday. He threw 11 of 19 pitches for strikes, and the lone blemish on his final line came in the form of a two-out walk to Mark Canha. Scott has now converted 12 of 15 save chances on the year, though two of those blown opportunities have come in his last five outings. He's sporting a 4.04 ERA with a 54:22 K:BB through 35.2 frames.
Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
Solano is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. For one of the few times all season, the Reds have all their key regulars available with Joey Votto (back) checking back in at first base Tuesday following a week-long absence. As a result, Solano will end up losing out on a spot in the lineup after he went 9-for-25 with a home run and two walks while starting each of the past seven contests. The righty-hitting Solano should still have a regular spot in the starting nine versus left-handed pitching.
Franco announced Tuesday via his personal Instagram account that he had successful surgery on his right wrist, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco is expected to require 5-to-8 weeks of recovery time after getting the procedure to repair a fractured hamate bone. Taylor Walls is expected to serve as the Rays' everyday shortstop while Franco is on the 10-day injured list.
Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
The Orioles claimed Head (shoulder) off waivers from the Marlins on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Currently on the injured list rehabbing from a shoulder injury, Head threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts Saturday in the Florida Complex League. The righty has only been out since June 22, so he doesn't figure to need much more rehab work at the lower levels. Head has a 7.23 ERA in 23.2 innings this season, so it's no guarantee he gets opportunities with the Orioles when fully up to speed.
Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
Tatis (wrist) underwent another scan and met with the surgeon who performed his surgery Monday, and an update on his status is expected to come Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The 23-year-old's rehab progress has been stalled while awaiting clearance to participate in full baseball activities, as he's been...
The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
