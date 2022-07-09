Pig goes hog wild at Illinois high school

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WTVO) — The newest student at a Southern Illinois school is a real pig.

This little piggy ran hog wild through the Mt. Vernon Township High School on Thursday. It took up residence on the grounds and evaded all attempts to pen it in. Even animal control was unable to bring home the bacon.

Officials said that the passing porker was last seen in a bead field next to the school.

