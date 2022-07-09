ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man and woman killed in murder-suicide in northeast Baltimore

By Sinéad Hawkins
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say they believe a man and woman were killed in a murder-suicide in the Harford-Echodale neighborhood in northeast...

foxbaltimore.com

Shore News Network

Man Shot Dead in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Randolph and Martell Avenues in Dundalk Monday morning. “When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” according to investigators. The victim was pronounced deceased when he arrived at a local area hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

17 Year-Old Shot To Death in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 17-year-old was shot and killed last night in Northeast Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1900 Block of East 29th Street. According to detectives, “At approximately 10:34 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of East 29th Street to investigate a Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to John Hopkins Hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after arrival.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 45, Charged With Murder In Reisterstown Road Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Baltimore man who died in March, seven months after he was shot, authorities said Tuesday. Gregory Eugene Young, 45, was taken into custody this week on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 47-year-old Terry Lewis, police said. Lewis was wounded in an April 19, 2021, shooting that unfolded in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, police said. Lewis later died of his injuries March 20. An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office ruled Lewis’ death was a homicide caused by injuries he suffered during the shooting. Court records show Young was served Monday with an arrest warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, among other offenses. The 45-year-old remains in police custody without bail while awaiting trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Person Hospitalized In Glen Burnie Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Glen Burnie that injured at least one person. The shooting was reported about 10:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Greenway Road Southeast, Anne Arundel County Police said. Police said an unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. At last check, they were conscious. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-222-4700.  
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man and woman shot in Annapolis overnight, search for suspect continues

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Sunday night in Annapolis near Tyler Avenue. At approximately 11:13PM, officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Ave for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located two victims inside of a...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

Two Shot in Critical Condition in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place in Southwest Baltimore Saturday morning that left two in critical condition. This incident happened on the 2500 Block of West Fairmount Avenue. According to investigators, “At approximately 12:34 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers were...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Anne Arundel county shooting under investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A victim was hospitalized after a shooting in Anne Arundel County. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of Greenway SE in Glen Burnie. The victim was conscious while in route to the hospital for treatment. Anyone...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Witness Describes Deadly Confrontation Between Timothy Reynolds And Squeegee Worker

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police remained at the corner of Light and Conway Streets Monday, four days after the killing of Tim Reynolds after a confrontation with squeegee window washers. Authorities have yet to make an arrest in the case. A continuing police presence at Light and Conway today but no squeegee window washers https://t.co/6kym9BUggg @wjz pic.twitter.com/yU9rGE1zHZ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 11, 2022 Investigators said Reynolds parked his car last Thursday after an initial altercation. Police said he then came toward squeegee workers with a bat when one of them shot him. The reward for information has doubled to $16,000. NEW: Governor Hogan says the state...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

