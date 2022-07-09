Man and woman killed in murder-suicide in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old was shot and killed Monday night in Northeast Baltimore. The teen, identified as Tiya Adeshola Otuga, was found with a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of East 29th Street around 10:30 p.m. The teen was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died. This...
BALTIMORE, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Randolph and Martell Avenues in Dundalk Monday morning. “When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” according to investigators. The victim was pronounced deceased when he arrived at a local area hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD – A woman driving her car through the Central Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore heard a gunshot and realized she had been struck by the bullet. She was able to driver herself to the hospital. According to police, Monday, at approximately 12:39 p.m., Northwest District patrol officers...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Baltimore man who died in March, seven months after he was shot, authorities said Tuesday.
Gregory Eugene Young, 45, was taken into custody this week on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 47-year-old Terry Lewis, police said.
Lewis was wounded in an April 19, 2021, shooting that unfolded in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, police said. Lewis later died of his injuries March 20.
An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office ruled Lewis’ death was a homicide caused by injuries he suffered during the shooting.
Court records show Young was served Monday with an arrest warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, among other offenses.
The 45-year-old remains in police custody without bail while awaiting trial.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Glen Burnie that injured at least one person.
The shooting was reported about 10:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Greenway Road Southeast, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Police said an unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. At last check, they were conscious.
No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-222-4700.
Police are still searching for a squeegee worker who shot and killed a driver during a confrontation last week in downtown Baltimore. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is disputing reports about a possible suspect. "There is not a person of interest. My office nor my communications office has not released anything...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Sunday night in Annapolis near Tyler Avenue. At approximately 11:13PM, officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Ave for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located two victims inside of a...
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place in Southwest Baltimore Saturday morning that left two in critical condition. This incident happened on the 2500 Block of West Fairmount Avenue. According to investigators, “At approximately 12:34 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers were...
BALTIMORE, MD – A middle-aged couple is dead today after being victims of a violent assault in northeast Baltimore and police believe it is an isolated incident. Their killer remains at-large as a police investigation continues. Details are minimal regarding the double homicide. Here’s what police have said so...
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man pleaded guilty for shaking his girlfriend’s infant child to death. Herbert Miller was sentenced to 50 years in jail suspending all but 20 years, and five years of probation upon release. He pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in death. "The nature...
BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon in South Baltimore. Officers found an unresponsive male inside a building in the 3400 block of Spelman Road. The male was pronounced dead at the scene with obvious trauma to the body, according to police. Anyone with information is asked...
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Homicides, shootings and violent crime, including carjackings, are up across the City compared to this time last year, the latest online data shows. In some of these recent cases people have fought back and taken matters into their own hands. On July 5 a worker...
A woman who was shot while driving in Baltimore was able to take herself to the hospital for treatment, authorities say. Officers were called to the hospital shortly after 12:30 p.m., Monday, July 11 after receiving reports of a 30-year-old walk-in gunshot victim, according to Baltimore police. Officials did not...
BALTIMORE — A 63-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after attempting to stop her car from getting carjacked Tuesday morning. Around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Belair Road for an unarmed robbery. When they arrived, they found the victim who said she was on the gas...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police remained at the corner of Light and Conway Streets Monday, four days after the killing of Tim Reynolds after a confrontation with squeegee window washers.
Authorities have yet to make an arrest in the case.
Investigators said Reynolds parked his car last Thursday after an initial altercation. Police said he then came toward squeegee workers with a bat when one of them shot him.
The reward for information has doubled to $16,000.
NEW: Governor Hogan says the state
BURTONSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Security cameras captured the terror of the shopping center shootout that showed a man in red shorts shooting an innocent victim on Sunday, July 10 in Montgomery County. As the victim falls to the ground, one of the shooters runs by, holding a gun in his right hand.
