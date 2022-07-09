Byron residents line the streets for parade

Location of Incident: US Highway 20 and North Keith Road Winnebago, Illinois. Pronounced dead: 07/10/2022 at 1:39 a.m. On Sunday 07/10/2022 at 1:46 a.m., the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was notified of a traffic crash fatality at US Highway 20 and North Keith Road, Winnebago, Illinois. Preliminary investigation revealed that on 07/10/2022 just before 12:54 a.m., Mr. Ellsworth was driving his motorcycle westbound on US Highway 20, just east of North Keith Road. Near this location, Mr. Ellsworth struck a deer and crashed his motorcycle. Mr. Ellsworth did have a passenger riding with him at the time of the crash. Mr. Ellsworth and his passenger were treated on scene by Win-Bur-Sew Fire Department personnel and MD-1. Despite medical treatment, Mr. Ellsworth was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Today, 07/11/2022, an autopsy was performed on Mr. Ellsworth. Preliminary autopsy findings show Mr. Ellsworth died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen due to the motorcycle crash. Illinois State Police is investigating this crash.
First responders never know exactly what their next call will entail. This weekend first responders in Boone County, Illinois experienced a unique circumstance. In fact, it left them scratching their head. The location wasn't specified but it doesn't matter, they're still wondering HOW. On Saturday, July 9, at 4 a.m....
A community came together to raise awareness and money for the victim of a hit and run. Community raises money for Rockford hit and run victim. Rochelle celebrates ‘Christmas in July’ at craft …. Rockford residents rally for reproductive rights. Self-checkout continues to grow. Chicago holds rallies for,...
At approximately 2:55 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of S Perryville Road and Charles Street in Rockford for a auto accident. Two ambulances were requested to the scene and transported the injured to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown. Be sure to bookmark...
There's no intention of rushing summer but it never hurts to get excited for what's to come. Summer, after all, is great. It may be hot and ridiculously humid at times but if you're in the water it's perfect. Winter sucks and spring is... meh, luckily we have another great season to look forward to here in the upper midwest. How can anyone argue against the fall season?
If you believe there's nothing quite like seeing a movie on the big screen, you probably should go ahead and grab your popcorn as the biggest screen ever is on its way to Illinois. I saw Patch share the news that a Super EMAX screen is coming to a theater...
There are underwater invaders in our local streams and rivers and we want you to help us find them on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The culprit is the Rusty Crayfish — a tiny aquatic creature that’s an invasive species in Kane County. Help naturalists round up some rowdy Rusty Crayfish in an attempt to reduce their numbers.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Traffic on a busy portion of S. Perryville Road slowed down after a two car crash Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of S. Perryville and Fincham Drive, just south of E. State Street. Both cars involved suffered front end damage and came to a rest on the side of the […]
Rockford Police were in a standoff Tuesday afternoon after a suspect reportedly shot a victim in the stomach. Shooting suspect in standoff with police in Rockford. Janesville Police run ‘active shooter’ drill at middle …. Police update on shooting, standoff in Rockford. Plant a Rose encourages gardeners to...
Bad Accident on A Local Highway, Possible Highway Closed Down. We are getting reports of a very bad accident. It happened on I-90 between Riverside and State. We have reports that traffic is at a standstill on I-90. Avoid the area for awhile, or expect delays. Still developing. Be sure...
Sources are reporting a major scene, near Sinnissippi Park. We have several reports of multiple fatal scenes within the last few hours. One of those scenes is reported to have more than 1 body. Unknown if medical, or other causes. Officials have not released any information. We do have reports...
If hiking and bike riding are a bit too "safe" for you and you're looking for more of an adrenaline rush you might want to try these Illinois attractions. I have always wanted to try zip lining and found the perfect place if you are looking to. Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour has one of the longest zip lines in the state. A total of eight different zip lines, eleven platforms in high trees, and three aerial bridges are a few of the thrill-seeking adventures you will find here.
The pedestrian killed in a Mendota intersection Saturday has been identified. Seventy-six-year-old Victorina Nunez of Mendota was hit in the intersection of Routes 251 and 34. She succumbed to her injuries. Emergency workers were on the scene for four hours, and a State Police traffic-crash reconstructionist conducted a thorough investigation.
Domestic violence remains the number one police call in the City of Rockford. While officers focus on removing the threat, the city is revamping its approach. The focus is shifting to children, and a small gesture could have a big impact.
In about a month or so, the Dixon Park District will be holding their grand opening of the new facility. This building will have indoor basketball courts and several other attractions for the public to enjoy. One of the other features is the ability to add onto the building in the future.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for two “younger-looking” men who held up a Fas Guel gas station on 11th Street early Saturday morning. According to police, the robbery happened around 5:50 a.m. while the clerk was outside the building. The suspects approached with a handgun and followed the clerk back inside the […]
Skies will continue to clear Sunday night following a few showers and isolated thunderstorms that moved through earlier in the evening. Nothing widespread, but the showers that moved through did produce a few brief downpours and frequent lightning. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 60s as southwest winds increase on the heals of a strengthening low level jet. Not only will this keep our temperatures on the warmer side, it’ll also help to pull in more moisture through Monday morning as dew point temperatures near 70 degrees. We may not see a big rise in the actual air temperature, but the humidity will increase significantly. This could eventually lead to a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
UPDATE: The 31-year-old barricaded subject, wanted for attempted murder and other charges stemming from today’s earlier shooting investigation, was found deceased inside the residence on 4th Avenue. As of 11:10 pm, officials have not released any information to confirm this yet. But we have several sources saying that the...
Local vendors showcased their products this weekend during "Christmas in July." The craft fair benefitted the Vince Carney Community Theatre in Rochelle, where volunteers stage productions throughout the year.
I don't know if the 4th of July fireworks are to blame, or just bad luck, but the cages at Winnebago County Animal Services in Rockford are nearly at their bursting point. If you've ever considered adopting a pet, the time is now to do it! Winnebago County Animal Services isn't the only Stateline-area animal shelter that is nearing its capacity of pets to care for, but they ARE the only shelter that is hosting a discounted adoption event to help clear out their cages!
