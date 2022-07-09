Mississippi Raiders are one win away from a championship

In similar fashion to his teammate, Brady Wilson, SMCC Baseball’s Austin Boarden took advantage of his one year as a member of the Bear baseball team. Now the Ridgeland-native is not only getting the chance to continue his career at the four-year level but doing so in his own backyard after recently signing with Jackson State.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The X-Treme Football League (XFL) will host its fourth player showcase of the summer at Jackson State University on Saturday, July 16, ahead of its second season. The organizers stated that the event will present football players who desire to play at the next level an...
Northwest Rankin High alumnus Nick Monistere, Jackson Academy alumnus Dakota Jordan and Jackson Prep rising junior Konnor Griffin were recognized as high school baseball All-Americans by MaxPreps. Monistere – a pitcher/outfielder, the Priority One Bank/Mississippi Scoreboard Metro Jackson Player of the Year and Southern Miss signee – was named one...
JACKSON, Miss. — TheJackson Black Rodeo is on for this weekend after it was in jeopardy because of increased costs and security demands. A spray of gunfire at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival in May led to tighter security requirements at the State Fairgrounds. Operators at the Black Rodeo had pulled out when they were told it would require more security officers for the event. Visit Jackson helped cover the increased cost.
JACKSON, Miss. — The Armstrong Flooring plant is closing its doors Friday after decades in operation in Jackson. About 110 employees learned Monday that they would be laid off when the plant on Highway 80, near Battlefield Park, closes. The company filed for bankruptcy in May hoping to avoid...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Last Call Sports Grill will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at the business located at 1428 Old Square Road in Jackson. Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions: Bartenders Barbacks Cooks Line […]
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon cutting was held for Full Stop Burger Shop & Custard Counter in Ridgeland on Tuesday, July 12. Formerly Majestic Kitchen, the new brand offers burgers along with new classics. The owner, Todd Manuel, said he set out to overhaul the way his restaurant does business. “Several months ago, we started the […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Police Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran law enforcement officer, Sgt. Ray Daniels. He passed away at home Sunday, July 10. “Sgt. Ray Daniels was a family man, a wonderful leader and trusted friend to so many. Ridgeland PD and metro law enforcement stand united and support […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What makes a company the best to work for? According to Zippia, it depends on salary, company financial health and employee diversity. So, who makes the cut in Mississippi? Zippia ranked 100 companies headquartered in Mississippi. Here’s Zippia’s top ten best companies to work for.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022, an 18th wheeler hauling huge steel plates overturned on highway 49 in the north bound lane south of Magee near BaldwinRoad.
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The therapeutic horseback riding center in Vicksburg, Rainbow Farms, will soon be forced to relocate due to recent eminent domain filings by the city. Frequent visitors of the center said they’re devastated. Rainbow Farms is being forced to relocate after the City of Vicksburg entered eminent domain proceedings. The city is […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two children, an 11-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old girl, were shot Tuesday in the driveway of a home in the 3000 block of Bienville Drive. The victims told Jackson Police they were playing basketball in the driveway when four people in a white Honda drove up and one suspect opened fire.
View Lukas Flippo’s photo gallery of the Immigrants Alliance for Justice and Equity Queerceañera at the bottom of this article. Dozens of Latinx Mississippians arrived at Fondren Hall as guests of what the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity believes was the first public Latinx Pride event in the state on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Volunteers from the IAJE, a Mississippi organization founded to support and advocate for immigrant communities, spent days transforming the event center from a blank, carpeted canvas with plastic chairs into an elegant ballroom for their first annual “queerceañera.”
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – An ABBA tribute concert is set to make a stop in Brandon on Saturday, October 8. The Concert – A Tribute to ABBA will include over 20 of ABBA’s greatest hits, including Dancing Queen, The Winner Takes All and more. Doors to City Hall Live will open at 7:00 p.m. and […]
The Concert: A Tribute To Abba presale code has finally been added! Everybody with this presale info will have an opportunity to acquire tickets before anyone else!!!. Right now is the time to order your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Buy your tickets as quickly as you can to see in Brandon, MS!
Vicksburg City Park is the place to be on July 30 for an action-packed day of skating, rock-n-roll and fun. The Muddy River Mosh Madness and HOT Summer Sk8! Daze will host skateboarding competitions in the afternoon followed by live performances by four local bands. The event is a grassroots...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found Saturday morning. The body was found in the 2800 block of Suncrest Drive near McDowell Road. Police said the victim, 35-year-old Jesse Ragsdale, had been shot multiple times. There’s no suspect or motive at this time. If anyone has information about the […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Certain Mississippi highways and roadways will remain dark for some time due to an ongoing issue. According to officials, thieves have been taking copper wire from street lights leaving drivers in the dark while commuting. “It’s very dangerous for everyone involved, very dangerous for the thieves themselves, when they steal the […]
A two-vehicle collision has occurred on South Frontage Road and Indiana Avenue. The call came in at approximately 1:15 p.m. The Vicksburg Fire Department and the Vicksburg Police Department quickly responded. No word yet on injuries at this time. Traffic is not affected at the moment.
