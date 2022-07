84-year-old Donald Niconie said that every time he spoke the Kiowa language at St. Patrick's Mission School in Anadarko, Oklahoma, his mouth was washed out with lye. "It was 12 years of hell," said Niconie, who also attended Riverside Indian School before its current leadership that has turned the school around. He detailed beatings and said he cheered when the school tore down one of the buildings on campus.

