Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department along with family and friends are searching for a missing mother, who police say could be in danger. Family tells KENS 5 Chrissy Powell called the law firm where she works last Tuesday to say she was running late. But she never showed up to work. The family provided video from the front door showing the mother rushing out of the home.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO