Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post

By Angela Bonilla
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17, has been arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. Salazar was...

GirlPerez
3d ago

His haircut 💈 should be a crime, no jkNo but honestly someone has shown this kid to steal instead of working for your money. Like way to go kid! Great way to jump start your career of being a criminal. I honestly feel so bad for his parents. The unnecessary stress they are dealing with now bcs of this follower. Because he's definitely not a Leader!!!!!! js🤦

Gloria Lawrence
2d ago

let's see how tough he's going to be in jail without his guns. Hope he GETS what he deserves

if you say so!
2d ago

that haircut is a crime 😂 but seriously these kids feel they are invincible it's very sad makes me a afraid for the future

