WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/11/22) TODAY: Happy Monday! We should be staying dry for today as a ridge of high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern off to our west. With sinking warm air, we shall see our highs stay fairly hot in the middle to upper 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO