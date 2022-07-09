ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Pig goes hog wild at Illinois high school

MyStateline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest student at a Southern Illinois school is a real pig. Reenactment teaches residents about Rockford’s Civil …. Ogle County K9s receive funding thanks to car show. Rockford throws festival...

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

Explore An Early 1900s Pitch Black 500 Foot Long Tunnel In Illinois

There's a unique hiking and biking trail in Illinois that has witnessed a lot of history. It dates back to 1829 and is a whopping 45 miles long. The beginning and end points are Harrisburg and Karnak, Illinois. Be advised that it's not a smooth, flat 45-mile pathway. There are inclines, and gravel paths; it's challenging, according to Enjoy Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Two of Illinois’ Favorite Orchards Just Made The Best Announcements

There's no intention of rushing summer but it never hurts to get excited for what's to come. Summer, after all, is great. It may be hot and ridiculously humid at times but if you're in the water it's perfect. Winter sucks and spring is... meh, luckily we have another great season to look forward to here in the upper midwest. How can anyone argue against the fall season?
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois' lieutenant governor testifies on impact of Roe decision

Illinois' lieutenant governor was in Washington on Tuesday to testify about the end of Roe v. Wade. Illinois’ lieutenant governor testifies on impact …. Shooting suspect in standoff with police in Rockford. See it: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures …. Rockford’s Alpine Pool closed due to staffing...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
MyStateline.com

Gun raffle by Illinois county's GOP draws criticism

A raffle by the Kendall County Republican party is drawing criticism. Gun raffle by Illinois county’s GOP draws criticism. Illinois’ lieutenant governor testifies on impact …. Shooting suspect in standoff with police in Rockford. See it: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures …. Rockford’s Alpine Pool closed...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Is this the Best Thrill Ride in the State of Illinois?

We are in the dog days of summer and there is no better time on the calendar to check out amusement parks! One website says they found the BEST thrill ride in Illinois, and from the video we found, we agree this ride looks incredible!. According to the website popularmechanics.com,...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois woman killed in police shooting

A community was edge Monday night after a fatal police shooting in south Suburban Chicago. Rockford organization gives bikes to kid witnesses …. Chicago’s Field Museum receives rare fossil meteorites. Beware of Amazon Prime Day scams. Kids! Here’s where you can find Rockford’s mobile …. Robbers steal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Hog#Southern Illinois#High School#Japanese#Cdc
CBS Chicago

Serial scammer Candace Clark moved to prison in central Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Serial scammer has been moved to a prison in central Illinois, nearly one month after she was sentenced to five years in prison.Clark, 52, was immediately taken into custody on June 15, after she was sentenced to five years in prison, following a plea deal on the six felony charges she had been facing. On Friday, she was transferred to Logan Correctional Center, in Logan County, about 30 miles north of Springfield, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.She pleaded guilty in June to to five counts of theft by deception and one count of impersonating a state...
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Illinois chemical plant explosion: 2 hurt in East St. Louis blast

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were wounded in an explosion at an Illinois chemical plant late Sunday, authorities said. Update 7:25 a.m. EDT July 11: According to KMOV-TV, a tank exploded about 10 p.m. outside Allnex USA’s plant on Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. Two men, ages 28 and 32, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said. Crews said one of the victims had chemical burns on more than half of his body, the news outlet reported.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

Minor earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

BENTON, Ill. – Residents in a small town in southern Illinois may have experienced a slight jolt Sunday afternoon due to a minor earthquake. The 2.2-magnitude earthquake happened just after 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Benton, Illinois. The quake occurred more than a mile beneath the surface.
BENTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX 2

Newest Illinois State Sen. Kris Tharp sworn in, set to serve Metro East

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto) becomes the newest Illinois State Senator after being sworn in Friday. Tharp, who has served as captain and jail administrator for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, will now serve Illinois’ 56th District in the Metro East. This includes several municipalities in Jersey, Madison and St. Clair counties.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

Adrenaline Seekers Will Want to Try These Illinois Attractions

If hiking and bike riding are a bit too "safe" for you and you're looking for more of an adrenaline rush you might want to try these Illinois attractions. I have always wanted to try zip lining and found the perfect place if you are looking to. Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour has one of the longest zip lines in the state. A total of eight different zip lines, eleven platforms in high trees, and three aerial bridges are a few of the thrill-seeking adventures you will find here.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Best school districts in Illinois

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

I-74 bridge wins national award

The new I-74 River Bridge has earned a National Award in the Major Span category of the 2022 Prize Bridge Awards, presented by the American Institute of Steel Construction and the National Steel Bridge Alliance. “It’s an incredible honor presented for innovative use of structural steel, as well as collaboration...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy