Iowa State

It’s Back: Sign Up for 2022 Iowa State Park Passport

kiwaradio.com
 3 days ago

Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa DNR is bringing back the Iowa State Park Passport in 2022 with new prizes and opportunities to enjoy state parks. Park visitors are encouraged to sign up for the 2022 Iowa State Park Passport...

kiwaradio.com

kiwaradio.com

“Goose Necked” Corn May Spring Up In Damaged Iowa Fields

Statewide, Iowa — Some Iowa corn fields were battered or knocked over by last week’s storms and ISU Extension Field Agronomist Gentry Sorenson says over the next few days, the upper stalk of the corn may start to shift. Goose necked corn creates headaches during harvest, as the...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Sweet corn stands popping up across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sweet corn is finally in season and stands are popping up across the metro. Many Iowans are stopping at local stands to buy the summer staple. A cold and rainy spring delayed planting, but customers say it's now time to bite into an Iowa summer tradition.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, July 12th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) -- The long-range forecasts are calling for hot and dry conditions to persist likely into August for Iowa and the rest of the Missouri River basin. Meteorologist Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, says the outlook for the next month shows plenty of summertime heat for much of the nation’s midsection. While large sections of Iowa have seen a few plentiful rain showers in recent days, Kluck says less precipitation is expected going forward over the next month. The U-S Army Corps of Engineers is predicting runoff into the Missouri River system will be far below-normal through the end of the year.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa is Home to One of the “Most Livable College Towns” in the US

As a University of Northern Iowa alum, it's very easy to tell people that I loved my time in Cedar Falls as a student. I made way more friends in college than I expected I would, I got involved in almost every opportunity I could for my future career and with my church, and I made so many great relationships that I fully believe will last the rest of my lifetime.
IOWA STATE
olioiniowa.com

8 Hidden Gems in Iowa to Explore This Summer

Summer is the perfect time to hit the open road. And in Iowa, there’s always somewhere unique to explore. From man made marvels and haunted historic sites to record-breaking roadside attractions and more, the state is full of wonderfully offbeat adventures. Whether you’re hopping in the car for a...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Pizza Love: An Eastern Iowa Pizza Farm Has Gained National Attention

The words "Pizza" and 'Farm" aren't usually in the same sentence, but I think you'll be glad that this is a real thing. For the past three summers, I've been going to Luna Valley Pizza with my family on our summer getaway to far northeastern Iowa. If you're not familiar,...
KCCI.com

Iowa farmers and landowners rally against carbon pipeline projects

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pipeline protest is happening on Tuesday in Des Moines. It concerns three proposed carbon capture pipelines that would cut through the state. Local environmentalists tell KCCI that more than 1,000 Iowa land owners are against the idea. Multiple groups are gathering at the Iowa Utilities Board Tuesday morning to send that message. Companies pitching these multi-billion dollar projects believe they could potentially cut greenhouse gas emissions from ethanol and other agricultural plants.
DES MOINES, IA
superhits106.com

Sweet Corn Returns To Iowa Stands – But Prices Are Higher

Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Rental Options Tighten With Housing Market

Statewide, Iowa — Iowa’s housing market has been a boon for people selling houses — but the supply shortage of houses is also showing up in the rental market. Anne Bacon is the chief executive officer of IMPACT, which helps low-income residents in central Iowa. She said lower-income Iowans are seeing higher rent prices, with fewer options due to lower supply.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Kwik Star Has Something New at All Iowa Locations

It certainly is an everchanging world, isn't it? We have so many more options when it comes to places to eat, sleep (think Airbnbs), travel, and even more ways to invest now than we did, say, 20 years ago. One of the newer ways to invest is cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

What are these black and white stripes about on the I-74 bridge?

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Drivers going across the I-74 Bridge recently might have noticed new lines on the road within the past month or so and wonder what they are. News8 spoke with Clayton Burke, a Traffic Safety Engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation, about what the new lines mean and how they affect drivers.
TRAFFIC
Daily Iowan

How to Spend A Night on Gambling in Iowa

In Iowa, there is a relaxed attitude toward gambling law and one might even say the act of gambling is a cultural legacy here. At the moment of writing, Iowa is home to 21 casinos and the industry makes $18 billion in revenue. Home to some of the country’s best...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

I-74 bridge wins national award

The new I-74 River Bridge has earned a National Award in the Major Span category of the 2022 Prize Bridge Awards, presented by the American Institute of Steel Construction and the National Steel Bridge Alliance. “It’s an incredible honor presented for innovative use of structural steel, as well as collaboration...
DAVENPORT, IA
weareiowa.com

Severe wind caused damage in several Iowa towns Monday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A round of severe storms early Monday morning caused damage in parts of Carroll, Greene, Boone and Story Counties in central Iowa. The intense storms brought strong wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent thunder and lightning to the region. Glidden, Iowa recorded the highest wind...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Hotter, Drier Weather Likely Ahead For Iowa Into August

Statewide Iowa — The long range forecasts are calling for hot and dry conditions to persist likely into August for Iowa and the rest of the Missouri River basin. Meteorologist Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, says the outlook for the next month shows plenty of summertime heat for much of the nation’s midsection.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

2 north Iowans claim big Iowa Lottery prizes

CLIVE, Iowa — It’s been a lucky couple of days for some north Iowans. Randall Oelmann of Cresco won the $100,000 prize in Iowa Lottery’s “Cash” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at Fareway in Cresco. He claimed his prize Monday at Mason City’s regional office.
MASON CITY, IA
KLEM

New ATV/UTV Law in Iowa

A new law allowing ATVs and UTVs to travel gravel roads has taken effect in Iowa this month. Plymouth County Sheriff Jeff Te Brink explains what’s allowed under the new law. The new law also allows limited access to paved two-lane roads. These mainly off-road vehicles are also prohibited...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA

