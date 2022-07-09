ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

UPDATE: Sanford man reported missing while walking dog found safe, police say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QP5xm_0gaMmTdO00
Sanford police search for missing man with Alzheimer’s last seen walking dog

SANFORD, Fla. — A man reported missing by Sanford police has been found safe.

7:40 p.m. update:

Sanford police said Daniel Gonzalez has been found safe.

Original report:

Sanford police are looking for a missing and endangered man Saturday evening.

Officers said Daniel Gonzalez, 65, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. leaving his home in Celery Key Estates to walk his pet chihuahua.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police said Gonzalez has Alzheimer’s disease, and did not return home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HWuW_0gaMmTdO00
Sanford police search for missing man with Alzheimer’s last seen walking dog

Due to his condition, he is considered endangered because he does not know his surroundings, police said.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s location is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

6-month-old who died at Cocoa home drowned after being left in bathtub | autopsy

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A six-month-old infant who died after being found unresponsive Saturday at a home in unincorporated Cocoa reportedly drowned, according to autopsy results released on Tuesday. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s mother called 911 Saturday night after her child was not breathing. Deputies responded...
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Have you seen 'Oscar'? Pet owner desperate to find dog stolen from Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog that is reportedly worth thousands of dollars was stolen during a burglary in a Lake Nona neighborhood, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers responded to the home on Mustard Leaf Drive off Leland Drive overnight on the Fourth of July, where someone had stolen Cesar Chavira's 1 ½-year-old Australian Sheppard named Oscar.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanford, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Sanford, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dog#Pets#Cox Media Group
WESH

Autopsy reveals cause of death for 6-month-old in Cocoa

SHARPES, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office released new information on the death of an infant in Cocoa. Deputies responded home on Yarber Avenue Saturday night after the 6-month-old's mother said the infant was not breathing. The child was unresponsive when they arrived. The 6-month-old was...
COCOA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police asking for help identifying Sunglass Hut theft suspect

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is suspected of stealing merchandise from the Sunglass Hut. According to an OPD social media post, the woman (pictured below) recently entered the Sunglass Hut located inside the Paddock Mall (3100 SW College Road) and allegedly stole multiple items that are valued at approximately $5,000.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

Investigation underway after body found near Florida Mall

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in Orange County late Monday night. Crime scene tape surrounds an area near a motel close to the Florida Mall on Orange Blossom Trail. Deputies were called to the area at 11:40 p.m. FOX 35 is working to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman dies in Flagler County mobile home fire

A woman died in a mobile home fire in Flagler County early Monday. Officials say firefighters were called to the Bulow RV Park on White Feather Lane off Old Kings Road just before 4:30 a.m. The victim was in a bedroom that caught fire. She did not survive however a...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Drunk Daytona man arrested after swinging whiskey bottle at car

5:33 p.m. — 1100 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police responded to a local gas station after receiving a call about a car that crashed into a gas pump. Upon arriving, the reporting officer said he spoke to a 45-year-old Daytona Beach man who was...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Inside the Magic

Drunk Mother Arrested After Abandoning Child at Disney Bar

An unfortunate situation occurred at Walt Disney World recently, with a drunk Guest leaving behind a child at a bar. Earlier this year, a drunk woman was arrested after leaving a child behind at a Disney Word restaurant bar according to the official report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on April 16 after employees at the T-REX Restaurant in Disney Springs noticed the child left alone and became concerned for their well-being. Eventually, employees contacted law enforcement who were able to track down the woman.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Marion County deputies issue Purple Alert for missing Ocala man

OCALA, Fla. – A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Ocala man Monday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Purple Alert is for Luis Ortiz, 38, who was last seen Sunday at about 10 a.m. leaving his home at 10 Carry Back Road in Ocala, deputies said.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
100K+
Followers
112K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy