Water main break leaves mud, flooding outside of Washington County homes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued the watch for several counties, including Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties and parts of West Virginia. Alert: NoneAware: Isolated storms possible this afternoon - some could produce gusty winds and/or hailWe're feeling a little more sticky today with dew points on the rise and temperatures on their way into the mid to upper 80s by later this afternoon. A few morning showers helped give us a tiny bit of much-needed rain, but we're actually in need of more and the only real chance this week for more of it comes with a few isolated storms this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. A second chance for a few showers/storms arrives with another disturbance tomorrow afternoon, then we stay dry through Sunday. Any storms that appear this afternoon could produce some gusty winds and/or hail with a greater chance of severe weather developing off to our east. Temperatures will cool a bit behind this front back into the lower 80s tomorrow before heat returns over the weekend.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO