Washington County, PA

Water main break leaves mud, flooding outside of Washington County homes

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
WEST BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — A water main break left mud and flooding outside of multiple homes in Washington County.

Channel 11 observed firefighters pumping water out of nearby houses.

The break happened overnight on West Main Street in West Brownsville.

It is unclear how many homes were impacted by the break.

Pittsburgh, PA
