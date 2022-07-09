ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ben Gamel homer caps 4-run 7th in Pirates’ comeback win vs. Brewers

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBu6a_0gaMlyq000
The Pirates’ Ben Gamel hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Brewers on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Brandon Woodruff had just about a perfect half game Saturday.

Duane Underwood Jr.’s effort in wiggling out of a late-inning jam? So perfect it preserved an unlikely Pittsburgh Pirates win.

Ben Gamel’s two-run homer provided the deciding runs in a 4-3 victory at the Milwaukee Brewers, the Pirates’ first win in their past six games at American Family Field.

Shut out through six innings, the struggling Pirates offense scored four runs in the seventh off Woodruff and Brad Boxberger. What happened in the bottom of the inning after the first two men reached via a weakly struck double and single arguably was more improbable.

“I stayed with my approach, stayed with what I know. … I really didn’t get rattled,” Underwood said. “Me and (catcher Jason) Delay had a good gameplan going in, and I just stuck with it.”

Facing the middle of the order of a Milwaukee offense that is one of the most potent in the National League, Underwood induced strikeouts of Andrew McCutchen and Luis Urias around a weak grounder to first from Kolten Wong that Yoshi Tsutsugo deftly turned into a fielder’s choice by throwing out Wily Adames at the plate.

“It was really impressive,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.

“You get put in that spot after you get the lead in the top of the inning, and he comes right back and is able to execute pitches and get us out of the inning.”

Wil Crowe and David Bednar each worked a perfect inning to close it out, with Bednar earning his 15th save.

The Pirates had lost three of their previous four and scored 13 runs over the 6 ½-plus games before their seventh-inning outburst. They’d lost 21 of their previous 26 games in Milwaukee and entered that decisive inning with only one hit over six innings against Woodruff, who retired the first 13 Pirates batters of the game.

“(Pirates batters) did a nice job of not getting away from their approach,” Shelton said.

“The thing I probably like most about this group is they will try to persevere.”

A fifth-inning, one-out double by Tsutsugo turned the tide against Woodruff, whose three previous starts against the Pirates this season ended with Brewers wins. Seven of the final 12 Woodruff faced Saturday reached base, including three hits on three pitches to begin the seventh.

The third of those hits, Oneil Cruz’s bloop double, drove in Tsutsugo and compelled Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell to lift Woodruff (who was fifth in last year’s NL Cy Young balloting) to bring in Boxberger, the veteran right-hander who’d limited hitters to an imposing .198/.283/.315 slash line this season.

Shelton called on his best player, Bryan Reynolds, to pinch hit. Given the day out of the lineup in part because he is 1 for 14 lifetime against Woodruff, Reynolds worked an eight-pitch at-bat, and a 3-2 Boxberger offering was low and outside … but called a strike anyway by home-plate umpire Roberto Ortiz, even as Reynolds began jogging to first.

Shelton would get ejected for arguing the call. But the Pirates’ rally continued as acting manager Don Kelly watched. Kevin Newman scored after the Brewers botched pinch-hitter Josh VanMeter’s shallow pop to left that was caught by Christian Yelich but mishandled by Boxberger after Yelich threw it back into the infield.

Perhaps that rattled Boxberger, who missed badly on his first two pitches to the next batter, Gamel. But Gamel was ready for the next pitch, a belt-high, 94-mph four-seam fastball that he swatted 397 feet to left-center for his fourth home run of the season.

The late-game storylines — which also included Ortiz ejecting former NL MVP Yelich — masked an ordinary start by the Pirates’ Zach Thompson: two runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Among his missteps was Urias’ 10th home run, in the second inning, off a high cutter.

“(Saturday’s win) just shows the we battle around here to win every single day to compete,” Thompson said. “Just glad we were able to pull this one out.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Pittsburgh Pirates

As of Saturday evening, the Pittsburgh Pirates once again find themselves with one of the worst records in baseball, despite the fact that they're somehow THIRD in the NL Central. That division is so bad that their third-place 35-50 record is the sixth worst record in the majors! But, I digress. All of this to say, once again, the Pirates are poised to be sellers at the deadline. But what do they really have to give up, and what route will they go?
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Pirates hit 4 homers to beat Brewers 8-6, win series

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Touted rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach added a three-run shot in the ninth to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Michael Chavis and Ke’Bryan Hayes also went deep for the Pirates, who took two of three in the series from the NL Central leaders. “We were able to get the ball up in the air on a day that was advantageous because it was warm,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. Andrew McCutchen had a two-run homer in the ninth for the Brewers against his original team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
thecomeback.com

NHL world reacts to shocking Evgeni Malkin report

Evgeni Malkin has played his entire NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins after the team selected him No. 2 overall in the 2004 NHL Draft. In his 16-year career, he’s helped lead the team to three Stanley Cups and 16 consecutive playoff appearances. But it looks like Malkin could...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Brewers top Twins 6-3, as McCutchen, Adames hit 2-run homers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames each hit a two-run homer, and the Milwaukee Brewers outlasted three rain delays to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a brief border-state series between the first-place teams. Jonathan Davis and Jace Peterson pitched in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Wil Crowe
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Brad Boxberger
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Homer
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Derek Shelton
numberfire.com

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds (oblique) headed to 10-day IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed Bryan Reynolds (oblique strain) on the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Reynolds will spend some time recovering from an oblique strain he suffered in yesterday's win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Jake Marisnick will cover centerfield for him Monday and will bat eighth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Cardinals Game Preview: 5-Game Road Trip Begins

After completing a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their final road trip before the All-Star break, with their first stop at Busch Stadium for a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers have won 11 of their last 12 games and enter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Pujols, Gorman home runs power St. Louis past Dodgers 7-6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles’ seven-game winning, beating the Dodgers 7-6 Tuesday night. The teams squared off for the first time this season. Their last matchup came in last season’s NL wild-card...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
306
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy