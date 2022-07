The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is announcing new actions to support child care providers and parents. On July 1, 2022, TDHS increased child care payment assistance reimbursement rates by 20% across all categories of care in the Child Care Certificate Program. Beginning August 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, TDHS also will waive co-pay costs for families currently participating in the State’s child care payment assistance programs. The Department initiated these changes in direct response to rising costs faced by families and child care providers.

1 DAY AGO