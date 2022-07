SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Active weather moved through parts of Mid-Michigan Monday night, some saw severe weather while some saw plain rain. The rain is certainly welcome to the area! The severe weather stayed right along our southern row of counties. A tornado-warned storm in Clinton County weakened, then re-intensified near the Fenton/Lake Fenton area. That storm was tornado-warned, but we’re waiting for confirmation from the National Weather Service on if a tornado actually did touch down in the area. Stay tuned to wnem.com for updates regarding this storm.

CLINTON COUNTY, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO