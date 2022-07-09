Firefighters knock down spot fire in Lemmon Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Waste Management truck rolled off the highway and sparked a small brush fire Tuesday morning, the Reno Fire Department reported. It happened around 11:30 a.m. July 12, 2022 on I-580 northbound near Damonte Ranch Parkway. At least one person was treated by REMSA. The extent...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One man and a dog are displaced after a house fire in Reno Tuesday morning. At around 9:00 a.m., the Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to S Arlington Ave. on a report of smoke coming out of duplex home's front door.
Genoa, Nev. — The smoke from the Washburn Fire took a left instead of a right last night and hooked around into northern Washoe County. Air quality sensors are reading in the mid-good range this morning and there’s just a light haze over the Valley. Gardnerville had a...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A bicycle rider in the Hobart Creek Reservoir area southwest of Reno suffered a broken ankle Saturday morning in a crash. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and HASTY team and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue did a backcountry rescue starting about 10 a.m. to get her to safety.
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three people living in trailers on a property in Yerington were arrested after deputies found drugs, and two have been charged with child endangerment after the motorhome they were living in was found to be unsafe. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Patrol...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two women are hospitalized after a drag race involved rollover crash in south Reno Saturday night. At around 10:26 p.m., crews responded to a rollover crash that involved two cars at Trademark Drive and Double Diamond Parkway. According to the Reno...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Detectives assigned to the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) arrested a California man in Reno for drug sales. In June 2022, RNU detectives developed information on a drug trafficking organization that was trafficking methamphetamine from southern California into Reno. During the investigation,...
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 70-year-old Nevada man has been charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in California after detectives solved the case using DNA evidence, authorities said. Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged last week...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is closing sections of Veterans Parkway between South Meadows Parkway and Clean Water Way for routine maintenance this week. Construction began Monday, July 11, and is anticipated to be complete by the end of Wednesday, July...
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men from California were arrested in the Walmart parking lot in Gardnerville on drug charges. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Street Enforcement Team (SET) working in conjunction with the Tri-Net Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force arrested two people in the Walmart parking lot on Grant Avenue July 7. Authorities say the arrests were the culmination of a short investigation into the drug trafficking activities of David Wright, a 56-year-old man from the southern California area.
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Sparks Saturday night, police say. At approximately 6:05 p.m., the Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) patrol officers responded to a home at the 1300 block of Tyler Way on a report of family dsiturbance.
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two alleged drug traffickers during an undercover operation at the Walmart parking lot in Gardnerville. The Street Enforcement Team had been conducting undercover negotiations with 56-year-old David Wright of southern California who agreed to deliver one pound of methamphetamine on July 7, 2022. Investigators said Wright delivered about 462 grams of methamphetamine. He also had another 82.3 grams of methamphetamine and 8.7 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, the sheriff’s office reported. After the delivery, he was arrested.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A black bear was caught on camera having a ball in a residential neighborhood in South Lake Tahoe, California. The video recorded by Teresa Potter on July 3 shows the playful bear carrying a soccer ball up a tree in its mouth, then chasing it to a neighbor's yard.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the first time, the Reno Fire Department is recruiting for a lateral firefighter position in an effort to bring experienced candidates to the Biggest Little City. Traditionally, all new members of the RFD - regardless of experience - go through a full academy and start...
