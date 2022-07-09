DMV Evening Forecast: July 9, 2022 -- Cooler with partly cloudy skies

Wherever you're headed today - city, beach, mountains - you're in great shape! Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dew points are extremely low today by July standards, making it feel very comfortable.Once again, there is a moderate risk of rip currents along our ocean-facing beaches, so be sure to use caution if venturing into the water. Otherwise, it'll be a nice beach day with slightly cooler temps off the ocean topping out in the upper 70s.Tonight will be another mostly clear and cool night with lows ranging from the upper 50s...
Comments / 0