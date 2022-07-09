ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Sunday Forecast: Potential record high temperatures in Corpus Christi

KIII TV3
 3 days ago

Temperatures will soar to and above the...

www.kiiitv.com

Unit catches fire at Weber Square apartment complex

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to Weber Square Apartments around 7 p.m., Sunday evening, after a unit caught fire. Battalion Chief David Saenz told 3NEWS that upon arrival, fire crews found heavy black smoke at the complex, but they were able to put it out quickly with no injuries reported.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

South Texas hospital data breach puts 15,000 patients at risk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Notifications are going out to CHRISTUS Spohn patients whose personal information may have been compromised in a network breach back in May. According to CHRISTUS Health, it was May 4 when IT security discovered that an unauthorized third-party had gained access to their network. They said operations were not impacted, but CHRISTUS Health said they are making sure to notify any patient whose data may have been accessed.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

South Texas missionaries offer services for Christ

From yard work to fence painting, the average resident in the Coastal Bend has many different chores that often just pile up. To help fix these issues, a group of missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have come together to help. They call themselves Service in South Texas.
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Mr. Kippy gears up for Coastal Bend film challenge once again

For the past 15 years, Coastal Bend veterans and amateur filmmakers alike have been racing to finish short films for the Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project (CC7D). The annual filmmaking contest highlights the Coastal Bend as a premiere film destination. Last year, Portland played a huge role in helping filmmakers...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

Deadly cocaine warning for the Mathis area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — According to a Facebook post by the Mathis Police Department, they are urging people in possession of cocaine to dispose of it. The department says that it has received reports from other area agencies that there is cocaine being sold in the Mathis area that has caused several deadly drug overdoses.
mysoutex.com

Habitat for Humanity receives Doan Grant

Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi Inc. (HFHCC) has received a grant in the amount of $73,000 awarded by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation’s (CBCF) John and Augusta Doan Charitable Advised Fund. The funding from this grant will be split to support efforts toward new home construction and continuing the...

