Sunday Forecast: Potential record high temperatures in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grass fire spread through the Padre Island dunes, Saturday afternoon, and has been 100% contained as of 8 p.m. Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD 1 and 2 arrived to the scene quickly to try to get the burn under control. At 2 p.m., the fire had reached 18 to 20 acres, officials said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County has some new first responders on their hands to help our four-legged friends during times of crisis. On Tuesday, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales designated employees at the Gulf Coast Humane Society as essential workers. This will help them be better prepared for...
On the Fourth of July, a Texas woman was bit by something uncommon to clamp on a human while at Lake Corpus Christi. Joanne Garcia told KRISTV6 that an alligator gar bit her foot while she was in the shallow water. "It was full pain immediately, there was no little...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS6 News recently emailed TABC asking if they were investigating the incident that happened at Smoke BBQ & Skybar on July 4, 2022 on North Beach. A video that was shared on Facebook showed that a fight between several people took place and two presumed gunshots were heard in the video.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to Weber Square Apartments around 7 p.m., Sunday evening, after a unit caught fire. Battalion Chief David Saenz told 3NEWS that upon arrival, fire crews found heavy black smoke at the complex, but they were able to put it out quickly with no injuries reported.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The heat has been brutal this summer, and finding fun indoor activities for the family has been very necessary. Play La Palmera's Hundred Dollar Hunt on Wednesday, July 27, because nothing beats the heat like an indoor scavenger hunt. "The first clue will be posted...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Notifications are going out to CHRISTUS Spohn patients whose personal information may have been compromised in a network breach back in May. According to CHRISTUS Health, it was May 4 when IT security discovered that an unauthorized third-party had gained access to their network. They said operations were not impacted, but CHRISTUS Health said they are making sure to notify any patient whose data may have been accessed.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nancy Vera, president of the Corpus Christi chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said she is taking extra security measures at home and work after receiving a number of threats. Vera said it all began after her response to a Facebook post made by...
From yard work to fence painting, the average resident in the Coastal Bend has many different chores that often just pile up. To help fix these issues, a group of missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have come together to help. They call themselves Service in South Texas.
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no joke to be made here it’s hot and not just in Texas but around the U.S. as summer is officially in full swing and the almighty sun is doing its thing and bringing the heat. MyDatingAdviser.com has done the leg work and...
For the past 15 years, Coastal Bend veterans and amateur filmmakers alike have been racing to finish short films for the Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project (CC7D). The annual filmmaking contest highlights the Coastal Bend as a premiere film destination. Last year, Portland played a huge role in helping filmmakers...
The Galvan Ballroom is a well-known entertainment venue here in the heart of the Sparkling City by the Sea known not just for its 9,000 square foot ballroom but for hosting local and internationally acclaimed jazz and swing bands of all ethnic backgrounds. This venue allowed integration of Hispanic, Black...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — According to a Facebook post by the Mathis Police Department, they are urging people in possession of cocaine to dispose of it. The department says that it has received reports from other area agencies that there is cocaine being sold in the Mathis area that has caused several deadly drug overdoses.
Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi Inc. (HFHCC) has received a grant in the amount of $73,000 awarded by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation’s (CBCF) John and Augusta Doan Charitable Advised Fund. The funding from this grant will be split to support efforts toward new home construction and continuing the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The longest-ever Summer National "Empty the Shelters" event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters across the country. Here in Corpus Christi, Animal Care Services will start their "Empty the Shelter" promotion this Monday, July 11th through the 31st. Unprecedented overcrowding has shelters in...
