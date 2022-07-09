Sunday Forecast: Potential record high temperatures in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Notifications are going out to CHRISTUS Spohn patients whose personal information may have been compromised in a network breach back in May. According to CHRISTUS Health, it was May 4 when IT security discovered that an unauthorized third-party had gained access to their network. They said operations were not impacted, but CHRISTUS Health said they are making sure to notify any patient whose data may have been accessed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO