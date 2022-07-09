Severe T-Storm Warning: Parts of Jefferson, Shelby Co. Until 7 pm

Strong storms moved across much of North and Central Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of a cool front that has somehow managed to make its way into South Alabama this morning. High moisture levels and high instability made for some ferocious thunderstorms by late afternoon. Winds gusted to 48 mph at the Gadsden Airport and were estimated to 50-65 mph at some locations. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued and several severe thunderstorm warnings were required, including one for the Birmingham Metro area between 6 and 7 p.m. Rainfall amounts were pretty prodigious, including 1.84” at Birmingham in the three hours leading up to 9 p.m. CDT. Sadly, as is often the case, water rescues had to be employed.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO