Shelby County, AL

Severe T-Storm Warning: Parts of Jefferson, Shelby Co. Until 7 pm

By Scott Martin
alabamawx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southeastern Jefferson County in central Alabama…. * At 621 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line. extending from Birmingham to near Lake View,...

www.alabamawx.com

CBS 42

3 firefighters fall through floor battling Alabama blaze

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Three firefighters battling a blaze at a house in Alabama were hurt early Tuesday when they fell through a floor in the burning building. Alabama news outlets report that the Gadsden Fire Department said the three dropped an estimated 10 to 12 feet. They were among five firefighters injured in the effort to […]
GADSDEN, AL
alabamawx.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Cancelled for Jefferson/Shelby and Some Other Counties, Continues Ahead of Storms

ALC073-115-100130- /O.CAN.KBMX.SV.A.0451.000000T0000Z-220710T0300Z/. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BIRMINGHAM, HOOVER, MOODY,. AND PELL CITY. $$. ALC001-007-021-037-047-063-065-085-091-105-107-117-119-121-125- 100300- /O.CON.KBMX.SV.A.0451.000000T0000Z-220710T0300Z/. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 451 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS. EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES. IN CENTRAL...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Lay Lake neighbors hope for fixes to flood damaged roads

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Neighbors living around Lay Lake are frustrated after flash flooding has significantly damaged their roads. A message from Talladega County Engineer Shannon Robbins: we hear you and we're frustrated too. Robbins said all of the unprecedented flooding is delaying progress, but they're working on...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

New VOCAL chapter in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office is working to make sure citizens who are victims of violent crimes are not forgotten. They’re launching a local chapter of Victims of Crime and Leniency, or VOCAL, to bring awareness and offer support. They...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Sunday Weather Video: The Heat Relents a Bit

Strong storms moved across much of North and Central Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of a cool front that has somehow managed to make its way into South Alabama this morning. High moisture levels and high instability made for some ferocious thunderstorms by late afternoon. Winds gusted to 48 mph at the Gadsden Airport and were estimated to 50-65 mph at some locations. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued and several severe thunderstorm warnings were required, including one for the Birmingham Metro area between 6 and 7 p.m. Rainfall amounts were pretty prodigious, including 1.84” at Birmingham in the three hours leading up to 9 p.m. CDT. Sadly, as is often the case, water rescues had to be employed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

Where to Get the Most Delicious Oysters in BHAM

While summer in Birmingham can mean more than a few record-breakingly hot days, it also means fresh, delicious seafood to put you in a vacation state of mind, any day of the week. Among many of Birmingham’s most loved dishes is one you can’t miss: oysters. From Cajun oyster po’ boys to baked oysters with a Greek spin, here are six restaurants offering up must-try menu items in the Magic City.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County Coroner requesting help to find families of deceased

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner is requesting help from the public to help find the families of six people who recently died in the county. The body of 81-year-old Donald Lee Fowler was found in his home on in the 1400 block of 13th St. S in Birmingham on June 25 after a friend performed a welfare check.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham announces more road closures for The World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham announced more roads will be closed due to The World Games. Officials with the City of Birmingham say 1st Avenue South will be closed from 14th Street South to 18th Street South, and 1st Avenue South will be inaccessible from 16th Street South and 17th Street South. Railroad Park will still be open during the road closure, with restaurants across the street being accessible by pedestrian traffic.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Missing Talladega County woman found safe

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Barbara West has been safely located and family has been notified. ORIGINAL: The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old woman. Barbara West was last seen leaving her residence Tuesday at 12 p.m. She was driving a gold Chevrolet Equinox SUV […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

2-story apartment fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-story apartment complex in Birmingham caught fire Monday. Birmingham Fire Rescue Service said there was heavy fire and smoke showing when they arrived after 11 a.m. at 10th Avenue and 12th Street. Firefighters said no one was hurt. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

U.S. 278 in Blount County now reopened after crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: ALEA Officials say the road is back open. ORIGINAL: Authorities with ALEA say All lanes of U.S. 278 in Blount County near the 97 mile marker have been closed. Officials say this is due to a two-vehicle crash that happened around 6:41 p.m. So...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
280living.com

County garbage bid awarded to Waste Management

A new residential garbage collection and recycling bid was awarded to Waste Management by the Shelby County Commission on July 11. Commissioner Lindsey Allison complimented the county staff for their work on the project, saying they were left with a very difficult situation after the previous provider pulled out of their contract. She added that in years of garbage pickup, this was probably one of the most difficult things they’ve ever faced.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham helps grant wish for sumo wrestler competing at The World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, The World Games 2022, and the Birmingham Zoo helped the dream of a 17-year-old sumo wrestler from Estonia, come true Tuesday morning. Eva-Maria Raudsepp was the only Estonian female sumo wrestler competing at The World Games 2022 and the youngest and...

