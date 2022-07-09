Large fire underway near Downtown Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire is underway in Downtown Tuscola on Saturday Evening.

Witnesses tell WCIA the fire is at an old church at the corner of Wilson and Main in downtown.

Photo courtesy: David Lough

The building is fully engulfed in flames.

It is unknown if anyone was inside at the time.

Fire departments from across Douglas and southern Champaign County are on the way to help with the fire.

WCIA has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more tonight on WCIA 3 News at 9 and 10p.

