Evacuation Order Ends for Medford near the ONEOK Plant

Update: The Grant County Sheriff’s Department has informed KFOR that the evacuation order has been lifted, but that a 1 mile exclusion zone remains around the ONEOK plant.



ONEOK personnel continue to prioritize the safety of our employees and the community as we focus on site response and damage assessment at our Medford natural gas liquids fractionation facility. The evacuation order issued yesterday has been extended to 6 p.m. CT today to assist in these response efforts. We also continue to cooperate fully with emergency responders and government authorities as we evaluate damage at the facility and work to get families impacted by the evacuation order back into their homes. -Brad Borror

MEDFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Department confirms that there is a fire at the ONEOK plant near Medford.

Officials have confirmed that residents within a two mile radius of the plant need to evacuate.

There are evacuation sites set up around the city including local churches, the Blackwell hotel, and Medford public schools.

ONEOK confirms that all personnel are accounted for and they have not heard of any injuries at this time.

The company says they will continue to work with first responders to ensure the safety of the surrounding community and their employees.





Fire in Medford, Okla. Image KFOR

Fire in Medford, Okla. Image KFOR

Road closed due to fire in Medford, Okla. Image KFOR

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms that US-81 at the intersections of Greer and Haskell are currently shut down while crews work to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is an ongoing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.