'A true blessing' | East TN ministries help thousands in need at Jellico outreach event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone who donates blood and helps save the lives of others will be able to get a free hot dog and drink during the week of July 18. That Monday through Friday, the MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be hosting cookouts at several locations. It's a part of their Summer Cookout event, as they hope to continue collecting blood donations.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO