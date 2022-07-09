ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Monday is ‘Slurpee Day.’ Here’s how you claim the deal at your local 7-Eleven.

By Jessica Jones-Gorman
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since 2002, 7-Eleven, the world’s largest convenience retailer, has been celebrating its birthday on July 11 (get it? 7/11) by offering free Slurpee drinks to customers throughout the country. But the chain is stepping it up this year, thanking its guests for their patronage...

The Staten Island Advance

Subway is giving away free sandwiches: Here’s when and how to get one

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get a free sandwich from Subway this week as a way to celebrate the chain’s most significant menu update in its 60-year history. Subway unveiled its new Subway Series sandwiches — 12 all-new signature sandwiches ordered by name or number, providing the perfect combination of meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce, and freshly baked bread.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
How Much Money Do You Need to Live Comfortably in New York City, According to Research?

Ah, New York City! One of the best cities in the world, if you ask Americans and many tourists. The best city ever, if you ask Monica from "FRIENDS" and Carry Bradshaw from "Sex and the City," and probably several other pop culture characters. And yet, NYC is unaffordable to many of us. And even if it was somewhat affordable, would you agree to spend a million dollars on a modest home?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fig & Tomato Expected to Open Later This Week

Fig & Tomato, an Italian European eatery, has announced their grand opening for this Thursday, July 14th in Hillsdale. The restaurant is from the team behind Cork & Crust and Raw Oyster Bar & Italian Kitchen in Harrington Park. They appear to be replacing Southern Italian restaurant Della Cucina, which...
HILLSDALE, NJ
NYC's Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month

NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
North Jersey Restaurant Serves One of the Best Burgers in America

Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
HACKENSACK, NJ
