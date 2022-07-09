ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Corrections Department rescinds halfway house escape policy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Department of Corrections has rescinded a new policy barring parole officers from seeking criminal charges for people escaping community-corrections halfway houses after criticism that it would jeopardize public safety.

State corrections officials reversed course this week and reinstituted seeking arrest warrants for halfway house escapes, The Gazette reported.

The move by the Corrections Department to not pursue arrest warrants for individuals transitioning from prison who had escaped from halfway houses had generated criticism from law enforcement officials, prosecutors and halfway house operators.

“This is nothing short of a dereliction of DOC’s duty to keep local communities safe while transitioning offenders back into those same communities,” wrote Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader in a June 27 letter to Dean Williams, the executive director of the Department of Corrections.

Because of the pushback, Williams and Stan Hilkey, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, the state agency that oversees community-corrections halfway houses, had planned to discuss the subject this week.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Merideth McGrath, the Corrections Department’s director of parole, announced to her department that she was reinstating seeking arrest warrants for such cases.

“After careful review of our current process, as well as in speaking with stakeholders throughout the state, we have decided as a department to file charges of unauthorized absence for every case who chooses to walk away from community corrections supervision and/or tampers with/removes electronic monitoring,” she wrote to her staff.

An arrest warrant in such cases alerts law enforcement officers, who then can take a halfway house escapee into custody, resulting in the filing of criminal escape charges.

The DOC had a long-standing practice of seeking arrest warrants for halfway house escapes along with an administrative process, which prioritized individuals for the DOC fugitive unit. Sometime in 2021, the DOC stopped seeking arrest warrants and began relying solely on the administrative process, partly because of a loss of several positions and reclassification of some parole staff to civilian status, said Annie Skinner, a spokeswoman for the Corrections Department.

In defending the policy shift, Skinner previously noted that the criminal charges for halfway house escapes for those serving time on nonviolent offenses often are just misdemeanors.

It wasn’t immediately known how many people may have walked away from halfway houses while the arrest warrant policy was not in effect.

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Inmate sentenced in stabbing death at federal prison in WVa

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — An inmate formerly housed in West Virginia has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in the fatal stabbing of another inmate. Ruben Laurel, 43, was sentenced Tuesday in the 2012 death of Anthony M. Dallas at the federal prison in Hazelton, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Laurel pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Laurel and another inmate stabbed and cut Dallas, who suffered nearly 50 stab wounds, Ihlenfeld’s office said. Another inmate also suffered injuries. Laurel is now housed at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halfway House#Prison#Doc
KRDO News Channel 13

Child Fatality Review Team reflects on impact following two Colorado Springs child deaths

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An organization that investigates child deaths throughout the state is now looking into a recent death in Colorado Springs and possibly another case. The Child Fatality Review Team looks into child deaths in Colorado if someone raised concerns of abuse or neglect prior to the child's death. They also investigate The post Child Fatality Review Team reflects on impact following two Colorado Springs child deaths appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Associated Press

Man suspected in Washington murder found dead in California

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A man suspected in the murder of a 58-year-old man last week at a northwest Washington business was found dead in northern California. Cascadia Daily News reports Todd Andersen fled after Douglas Scoggins was found with gunshot wounds at a business called Pioneer Post Frame in Ferndale Thursday afternoon. Andersen sent an email to a family member Friday indicating he was in Lassen County, California, police said. The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office told Ferndale Police that after 5 p.m. Saturday, Anderson shot and killed himself as deputies were trying to talk to him. No further details were released about the death. Court documents said Andersen was a former employee of the Ferndale business and that he shot Scoggins after going there and asking to have lunch with him. The company’s accountant told police there was a long-term state Labor & Industries claim involving Andersen, but did not know the details, documents said.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Feds release 1st report on W.Va. fatal helicopter crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A helicopter crash last month that killed six people in West Virginia occurred when the aircraft hit a rock face 15 minutes after takeoff from a local airport, federal investigators said in a preliminary report Tuesday. The Vietnam-era Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter struck the rock face in an area about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from Logan County Airport in Amherstdale, National Transportation Safety Board investigators said in the report. The cockpit and cabin then crashed into a roadway and a guardrail and were consumed by fire. Investigators have not yet released any information about the cause of the accident. A final report could take a year or two to complete, they said. The flight on June 22 was the last scheduled for the day during a multiday reunion for helicopter enthusiasts where visitors could sign up to ride or fly the historic Huey helicopter, described by organizers as one of the last of its kind still flying.
AMHERSTDALE, WV
KKTV

Pueblo police searching for wanted suspect in Eastwood area

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have swarmed a neighborhood on the east side of Pueblo as they look for a wanted suspect. The Pueblo Police Department tweeted just before noon that there was a heavy officer presence in the area of Juan Madrid Avenue and East 15th, as well as Neilson Avenue and East 15th.
PUEBLO, CO
coloradonewsline.com

Gun rights group sues Colorado town over new firearm restrictions

A far-right Colorado gun rights group and a national gun rights organization sued the town of Superior on July 7, arguing that the town’s recent firearm regulations are unconstitutional. In June, the Superior Town Board voted unanimously to pass updated regulations regarding assault weapons, the purchase and sale of...
SUPERIOR, CO
KRDO

Police activity at E 15th St and Juan Madrid Ave in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a large police presence in Pueblo at E 15th St and Juan Madrid Ave. Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) are both on the scene. Officials are asking people to avoid the area as they are looking for a...
PUEBLO, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

990K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy