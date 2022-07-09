ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lp5I4_0gaMgt2400
Biden President Joe Biden listens as first lady Jill Biden speaks during a Fourth of July celebration for military families on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A retired three-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said Saturday. The suspension followed reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden.

Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky was serving as an HQE-SM, a highly qualified expert-senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center, according to a statement from Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith. She did not give a reason for the suspension, which was pending the outcome of an inquiry, and no other details were provided.

USA Today reported that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried a reply to a statement by the first lady following the Supreme Court’s action last month overturning the abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said.

The newspaper reported that the tweet under Volesky’s name stated: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” The tweet was later deleted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris repeats her words in fumbled answer to interview question

Vice President Kamala Harris repeated her words and appeared to struggle in providing a clear answer during a Friday interview about Roe v. Wade. Harris had been asked if former Democratic presidents and members of Congress failed to codify Roe v. Wade "over the past five decades" since the precedent was established, with Harris giving a confusing answer in response, as seen in a CBS interview.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Buttigieg defends husband’s mocking tweet about Kavanaugh facing protests at restaurant in Fox News interview

Pete Buttigieg defended his husband over a tweet poking fun at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s meal being disrupted by anti-abortion protesters in Washington DC this week.The Transport Secretary was asked on Fox News Sunday if Chasten Buttigieg’s Twitter post was appropriate, in which he wrote: “Sounds like he just wanted some privacy to make his own dining decisions.”Mr Buttigieg acknowledged that public officials “should always be free from violence,” but said they would never be immune from criticism and peaceful protests.“Remember, the justice never even came into contact with these protesters, reportedly didn’t see or hear them. And these protesters...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
Daily Beast

Biden Is Failing, but Not Because He Isn’t ‘Left’ Enough

As Joe Biden’s presidency continues to flounder, a narrative is developing amongst progressives that suggests he’s more of a lover than a fighter. In The New York Times, Michael Shear writes, “While many Democrats are pleading for a fighter who gives voice to their anger, Mr. Biden has chosen a more passive path…” Politico reported on Democrats who are growing “frustrated” at Biden’s “lack of urgency” and “seeming lack of fire.” And a Democratic member told CNN that what people “want to see is the President out there swinging.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
107K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy