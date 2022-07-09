ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Reenactment teaches residents about Rockford’s Civil War history

By Nikelle Delgado
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NF4J6_0gaMgorf00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River is full of history, but one tidbit many might not know is its connection to the Civil War.

The Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Rd., where people reenacted soldiers and civilians at Camp Fuller Muster, pulled residents back in time to 1862. Actors said that it is the perfect way to teach people about Rockford’s Civil War history.

“I started my first reenactment here 35 years ago in this very spot,” said Larry Werline, who portrayed Major General Ulysses S. Grant.

The Midway Village Musuem hosted the reenactment on Saturday. Werline said that doing reenactments of history where people can touch it, taste it, smell it and feel it is how history is kept alive, rather than just reading people.

“Here is an opportunity to emerge in a different time period and learn why were we shooting at each other, and well, we shouldn’t do that again,” Werline said.

The Midway Village has multiple reenactment events, like WW1 and WWII, but this is the first year that they are focusing on the Civil War Camp Fuller. It was an infantry training camp in Rockford from July 1862 to January 1863.

“Many people don’t realize we had our own Civil War camp,” said Patrick O’Keefe, executive director of Midway Village. “It was along [the] banks of the Rock River, basically in the neighborhood that is Church Hills Grove.”

There were over 60 people in costumes reenacting civilians and soldiers, and more bringing history and knowledge on what it was like at Camp Fuller to life. O’Keefe said that this was a great opportunity to educate the community on how the City of Rockford impacted the Civil War.

“So, really a fun way to look specifically at Rockford’s history and it’s involvement in the Civil War,” O’Keefe said.

Werline said that his goal was to educate people through his passion of reenacting history.

“There is no better way teaching history than a first-person living historian,” Werline said.

The Midway Village Museum will be doing more history reenactments throughout the year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Rolling Green talks about violence in neighborhood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another Rockford neighborhood held a meeting Tuesday night to talk about the rise in violence in their neighborhood. The Rolling Green Association organized the event at Broadway Covenant Church. Some of the topics included criminal reform and preventing domestic violence. Many people raised concerns about increasing violence. “I wanted to bring […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

A battle of Rockford badges to give blood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Blood centers are still seeing a continual need for blood. The Rock River Valley Blood Center held their annual “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive” on Monday. That is where the fire and police departments compete to see who can get more people to donate on their behalf. The event will […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shooting investigation in Rockford

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police are investigating a shooting on the cities east side Tuesday. The shooting happened around noon at 4th Avenue and 12th Street. Police tweeted to avoid the area until further notice. No word yet on if anyone was hit. Police say they will send...
ROCKFORD, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

There Are Underwater Invaders in Kane County Local Streams and Rivers

There are underwater invaders in our local streams and rivers and we want you to help us find them on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The culprit is the Rusty Crayfish — a tiny aquatic creature that’s an invasive species in Kane County. Help naturalists round up some rowdy Rusty Crayfish in an attempt to reduce their numbers.
KANE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
WIFR

Barricaded subject after 4th Street shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A large police presence is active Tuesday in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue in Rockford. Rockford police confirmed that the shooting suspect has barricaded inside a residence and police are still outside in a potential standoff situation. Law enforcement including Rockford police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ulysses S. Grant
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Called To Accident This Afternoon

At approximately 2:55 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of S Perryville Road and Charles Street in Rockford for a auto accident. Two ambulances were requested to the scene and transported the injured to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown. Be sure to bookmark...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Possible Fire inside A Dryer, At A Local Laundromat

If you have a podcast, let us know. I would like to promote your podcast. Sources are reporting a possible commercial structure fire in Rockford. Initial reports are reporting several units from the Rockford FD. were responding to a possible fire, inside a dryer at a local laundromat. It happened...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford hosting ‘CRE8IV’ mural pop-up party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford will soon have a new mural to unveil, and residents can watch it being created. The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a “CRE8IV” mural pop-up party on Wednesday, where residents can meet the artist. It is located at the intersection of 7th Street and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Civil War#The Midway Village Museum#Midway Village
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Adopt a pet in Rockford for $25 this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering its adoption fees during its “Empty the Shelter” event, sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Starting Thursday, the fee will be lowered to $25 for select dogs and kittens. Adult cats will run $10. There are currently over 30 dogs and 50 cats at the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oak Hill Cemetery Preservation Society keeps history of Janesville living through gravestone restoration

JANESVILLE, Wisc. – At the Oak Hill Cemetery, members of the community were able to come together on Saturday and learn how to clean and preserve headstones and monuments.  Saturday’s event was hosted by the Oak Hill Cemetery Preservation Society. The group of volunteers helps save and maintain graves that don’t often get visits from family members and have deteriorated...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy