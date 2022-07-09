Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Perry County

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Fire hit a business in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County late Monday night. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us, a fire at S.O.S. Metals on Route 54, broke out in an outdoor mound of flammable materials . The blaze was reported around 11pm, and the last of the volunteers cleared the scene after 3am. No injuries were reported. There was no noted damage to buildings at the scene.
Cumberland County, PA — Two people were injured in a crash in a crash in Cumberland County on Tuesday. Police say the driver of a Toyota Highlander turned into the path of a GMC Sierra at the intersection of South Market Street and East/West Winding Hill Road in Upper Allen Township, shortly before 3:00 PM.
A 23-year-old man was struck and killed early Monday while trying to wave down help for his car, which had broken down on a Berks County highway, authorities said. The 23-year-old Lebanon man’s car was partially blocking the right eastbound lane of Interstate 78 in Tilden Township while he tried to get someone to help him around 4:42 a.m. Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Lincoln Way West reopened to the public shortly before 3:00 PM. So far, no other details about the incident have been released. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | The public is being asked to avoid the 300 block of Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg. Franklin County...
An "active incident" has closed a major roadway in Central Pennsylvania, according to the police. People have been urged to avoid the 300 block of Lincoln Way West starting around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12th, Chambersburg police say. An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing situation follow Daily...
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are asking the public to avoid a certain area as they deal with an active incident. People are asked to stay away from the 300 block of Lincoln Way West. The police did not release further information. Per Franklin County 911, the incident...
CENTER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said an unknown actor cut off the catalytic converter from a Snyder County man’s Ford F250 sometime in the past month. Investigators said the unknown actor cut off a $350.00 catalytic converter sometime between June 9 and July 9 in Center Township. Officials said anyone with information […]
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash on Interstate 99 closed a section of the highway near Bellwood, but it has since been reopened. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes between Exit 41 and 1 mile north of the exit, according to 511pa. A pick up truck hauling a work trailer reportedly left the […]
Mifflin Co., PA — Fire Officials in Mifflin County say one person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Lewistown on Saturday morning. According to a post on the Lewistown Fire Department Facebook Page, crews were called to the Kish Apartments around 6:30 AM. Crews say one...
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An apartment fire turned deadly in Lewistown, Mifflin County on Saturday morning. According to Mifflin County dispatch, at least one person was killed after a two-alarm fire at Kish Apartments in the 100 block of South Main Street in Lewistown. The fire started around 6:30 a.m. in a unit that is a part of the seven-story apartment tower.
TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A man was killed while waving for help after his car broke down on Interstate 78 in Berks County. Four vehicles ended up involved in the pileup early Monday morning in the eastbound lanes, a few miles past the Shartlesville exit, authorities said. According to state...
YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are investigating a burglary that happened Sunday, July 10 at 1:32 a.m. in the 2700 block of Clearbrook Blvd. in Manchester Township. Police released a Ring video of the suspect entering the victim’s back patio. They also released a still photo of the suspect. If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner was called to a rollover crash on US 222 North in West Earl Township, which was according to a Lancaster County dispatch supervisor. According to 511PA, There was a crash on US 222 northbound between Exit: PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and...
LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a crash in Lancaster County. On Saturday at 2 p.m., the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash with rollover on Route 222 in West Earl Township. A deputy coroner pronounced 60-year-old Edwin Hayes of Ephrata dead. Hayes was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for a further examination. The cause and manner of death are currently pending.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new traffic configuration will be implemented on westbound Interstate 78 where it merges with southbound Interstate 81 in Union Township, Lebanon County. PennDOT announced the new configuration on Tuesday with work set to begin on Wednesday, July 13, at 9 p.m. and is expected...
A 23-year-old Lebanon, Pennsylvania, man died early Monday morning after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 78 East in Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police report. The man’s 1992 Mercury broke down just after 4:30 a.m. and was stopped partially in the right lane near mile marker 26.4 in Tilden Township, police said in a news release.
What you need to know today, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. High: 89; Low: 71. Partly sunny, storms possible. What’s in a name?: After it was removed by a previous school board, the Indian mascot for Susquehanna Twp. school district was returned last night. The new logo, however, doesn’t have a picture of an American Indian anymore.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash in York, just before noon Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on 83 South near Exit 19. The ramp to Market Street was shut down for more than an hour, according to dispatchers. State police are investigating.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The West Manchester Township Police Department is asking for help to identify a man following a theft incident on July 11, around 6:30 p.m. Police say the pictured man stole crab legs from Giant on 1255 Carlisle Rd. in York. If you can help identify...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On July 11, an arrest warrant was served for Tamere A. Drakeford by the Lower Allen Township Police Department stemming from an incident on July 1. On July 1, right before 7 p.m., police were sent for a report of a robbery to Weis Markets.
