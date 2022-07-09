ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Perry County

By James Wesser
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Perry...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkok.com

Fire Call Monday Night in Mt. Carmel Township, Scrapyard Fire

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Fire hit a business in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County late Monday night. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us, a fire at S.O.S. Metals on Route 54, broke out in an outdoor mound of flammable materials . The blaze was reported around 11pm, and the last of the volunteers cleared the scene after 3am. No injuries were reported. There was no noted damage to buildings at the scene.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Two injured in Cumberland County crash, authorities say

Cumberland County, PA — Two people were injured in a crash in a crash in Cumberland County on Tuesday. Police say the driver of a Toyota Highlander turned into the path of a GMC Sierra at the intersection of South Market Street and East/West Winding Hill Road in Upper Allen Township, shortly before 3:00 PM.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Driver hit, killed on Pa. highway while trying to flag down help: police

A 23-year-old man was struck and killed early Monday while trying to wave down help for his car, which had broken down on a Berks County highway, authorities said. The 23-year-old Lebanon man’s car was partially blocking the right eastbound lane of Interstate 78 in Tilden Township while he tried to get someone to help him around 4:42 a.m. Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
PINE GROVE, PA
local21news.com

Roadway reopen following police incident in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Lincoln Way West reopened to the public shortly before 3:00 PM. So far, no other details about the incident have been released. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | The public is being asked to avoid the 300 block of Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg. Franklin County...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Perry County, PA
Perry County, PA
Accidents
Perry County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Duncannon, PA
WGAL

Police incident reported in Chambersburg, Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are asking the public to avoid a certain area as they deal with an active incident. People are asked to stay away from the 300 block of Lincoln Way West. The police did not release further information. Per Franklin County 911, the incident...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WBRE

Catalytic converter cut off of man’s truck

CENTER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said an unknown actor cut off the catalytic converter from a Snyder County man’s Ford F250 sometime in the past month. Investigators said the unknown actor cut off a $350.00 catalytic converter sometime between June 9 and July 9 in Center Township. Officials said anyone with information […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lanes reopen after crash on I-99 near Bellwood

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash on Interstate 99 closed a section of the highway near Bellwood, but it has since been reopened. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes between Exit 41 and 1 mile north of the exit, according to 511pa. A pick up truck hauling a work trailer reportedly left the […]
BELLWOOD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Perry County Dispatch
local21news.com

One person killed in Mifflin County fire, officials say

Mifflin Co., PA — Fire Officials in Mifflin County say one person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Lewistown on Saturday morning. According to a post on the Lewistown Fire Department Facebook Page, crews were called to the Kish Apartments around 6:30 AM. Crews say one...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after two-alarm fire in Mifflin County

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An apartment fire turned deadly in Lewistown, Mifflin County on Saturday morning. According to Mifflin County dispatch, at least one person was killed after a two-alarm fire at Kish Apartments in the 100 block of South Main Street in Lewistown. The fire started around 6:30 a.m. in a unit that is a part of the seven-story apartment tower.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

York County Burglary Investigation

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are investigating a burglary that happened Sunday, July 10 at 1:32 a.m. in the 2700 block of Clearbrook Blvd. in Manchester Township. Police released a Ring video of the suspect entering the victim’s back patio. They also released a still photo of the suspect. If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdac.com

Fatal Weekend Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a crash in Lancaster County. On Saturday at 2 p.m., the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash with rollover on Route 222 in West Earl Township. A deputy coroner pronounced 60-year-old Edwin Hayes of Ephrata dead. Hayes was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for a further examination. The cause and manner of death are currently pending.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash on 83 South in York County slows traffic

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash in York, just before noon Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on 83 South near Exit 19. The ramp to Market Street was shut down for more than an hour, according to dispatchers. State police are investigating.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Man steals crab legs, police asking for help to identify

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The West Manchester Township Police Department is asking for help to identify a man following a theft incident on July 11, around 6:30 p.m. Police say the pictured man stole crab legs from Giant on 1255 Carlisle Rd. in York. If you can help identify...
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy