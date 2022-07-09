ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family of 14-year-old boy shot in the head in St. Paul demands answers

fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article14-year-old Armani Hyde was shot on Wednesday, July 6,...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 20

FormerDemocrat
2d ago

This is the consequence of voting for people like Frey, waltz, Ohmar, Melvin carter that support and embolden criminals as just "oppressed" people. It's unfortunate but true. It's also the culture. Stop letting your kids listen to rap music and keep track of where they are. All cell phones have GPS and a lot of the people doing the shootings and car jackings are kids.

Reply(1)
24
Dennis Gunderson
3d ago

I’m glad the parents said for PEOPLE to stop shooting each other. Stripping gun rights, is not the answer. If everyone had a gun, any law biding citizen could protect others, and end the garbage that would threaten the lives of others with a gun or a knife. It’s a fact that the states with open carry and conceal, have lower violent crime than other cities. I guess death is a good deterrent. My heart goes out to the family, and I pray they bring the garbage to justice!!! Dead or alive!

Reply(2)
24
Freedom Jaeger
2d ago

And did I see body armor in that picture ? Now why would that person being wearing body armor? What does he fear ? Mama bear should keep her kids home ! What don’t these people get? The streets are not safe and these parents let their kids run ?

Reply
10
Related
CBS Minnesota

20 year-old woman pleads guilty to fatal Minneapolis hit and run

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul woman has pleaded guilty to the fatal hit and run that killed 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten.Aissata Dore, 20, was charged with a single count of criminal vehicular homicide for hitting a pedestrian with her car and leaving the scene on May 28, 2021.According to the complaint, Dore hit Dodge-Fjelbroten with her Ford Taurus at Broadway Avenue West and 26th Avenue North in Minneapolis. Dore left her car at the scene. Witnesses told officers they saw two women run from the car after it struck the young man.Police say Dore was travelling much faster than other car around her the night of the incident, resulting in significant front-end damage to her vehicle.Dore initially reported her car and phone stolen and missed several appointments to speak to investigators about her car. She eventually admitted to police that she was the one driving at the time of the incident.Dore is being released on bond with conditions and will be sentenced in September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime
CBS Miami

Florida man shooting from window arrested after standoff

NAPLES — A man shooting from a Florida home was arrested Sunday after a nine-hour standoff with police, authorities said.Collier County deputies responded to a call about a man shooting a gun out of a window Saturday night. The man then shot at the deputies through a door. A SWAT team was called and the man again fired at deputies through the door and the officers returned fire.The man retreated into the home and was eventually arrested with the help of K-9 units. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by the police dogs and a bullet wound to his ear."Situations like this are incredibly intense and require a skilled and trained response from law enforcement," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post. "I am proud of our deputies for bringing this to a safe resolution."Charges are pending.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
stthomas.edu

In the News: Rachel Moran on Chauvin Sentencing

Associate School of Law Professor Rachel Moran spoke with KSTP-TV and The Associated Press on ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's sentencing for the murder of George Floyd. From the KSTP-TV story: “I think it’s significant Derek Chauvin chose not to apologize, and it’s particularly significant in the context of a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Wyoming, Minn. police chase ends in deadly crash in Anoka County

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - A police chase on Monday in the north Twin Cities metro ended in a deadly crash, claiming the life of one of the people inside the wanted vehicle. Wyoming, Minnesota police say the incident started around 10:48 a.m. with a report of a shoplifting at Cartfull in North Branch. Witnesses were able to get a license plate number and description of the vehicle, which Wyoming police spotted about 10 minutes later on I-35 south.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township. Authorities said the person who...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Woman connected to murder, dismemberment of St. Paul man found on North Shore pleads guilty

A Duluth woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the killing and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose body was found in Lake Superior. Tommi Hintz, 32, pleaded guilty last Tuesday to a charge of accomplice after the fact to felony murder. As part of the plea deal, the petition says a charge of interference with a dead body or scene of death – concealing a body, aiding and abetting was dismissed.
DULUTH, MN
willmarradio.com

Lynnaya Williamson found safe in Twin Cities

(Redwood Falls MN-) The Redwood Falls Police Department has canceled their missing person alert for Lynnaya Williamson, she has been located safe in the Twin Cities Metro Area. Thank you to everyone that shared the information and assisted in locating Lynnaya. She was last seen, on foot, in Granite Falls...
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons. 
CHICAGO, IL
Bring Me The News

Justin Sutherland shares brief update, picture of injury inflicted by boat propeller

Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland has posted his first update since suffering serious injuries in a freak boating accident on Fourth of July weekend. The former Iron Chef contestant who owns Twin Cities restaurants including Handsome Hog posted a picture to Instagram showing some of the injuries he sustained when he was struck by a propeller after falling from his boat on the St. Croix River July 3.
ACCIDENTS
Bring Me The News

Minnesota hockey coach fired after YouTube video shows alleged attempt to solicit boy

An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex. A YouTube video shows now-former Minnesota Wilderness coach Brendan Phelps showing up at a location in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota to allegedly meet up with a 16-year-old boy. The video uploaded by "Midwest Predator Catchers" – which poses as underage people online to entrap adults – shows Phelps being questioned about why he was there.
SLEEPY EYE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy