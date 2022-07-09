ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Inside Diddy and Wendy Williams’ 20-Year Feud – and How They Finally Reconciled

By Katie Rook
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

When Wendy Williams started a rumor about Sean “Diddy” Combs, he didn’t take too kindly to it. And according to some stories, he was ready to retaliate with violence against her before they eventually buried the hatchet in their long-simmering feud.

What did William say about Diddy, leading to their beef? And how did they decide to let bygones be bygones?

Diddy and Wendy Williams | Johnny Louis/Getty Images

What started Diddy’s feud with Wendy Williams?

When Williams was a radio personality in 1998, she suggested Diddy might be gay. Once news got to him, he supposedly pulled some strings to get her fired. And thus began a feud that lasted 20 years.

Things allegedly escalated to the point that Diddy sent a girl group on his label to confront Williams, she claimed. “Once upon a time, there was [a] music mogul who sent his all-girl group to beat my a** in front of the radio station,” she revealed (per AOL .)

“I finish my shift, round up my headphones to see everyone lined up on the side of the window, looking down at the sidewalk,” she recalled. When she got downstairs, she saw “this girl group jump out of a gypsy cab to kick [her] a**.”

If the rumor mill is correct, that “girl group” was Total, once signed to Bad Boy Records , and the “music mogul” was Diddy.

What led to a ‘full-circle moment’ between Diddy and Wendy Williams following their feud?

As reported by Rap-Up , Williams admitted to holding onto contempt for Diddy because she felt he tried to ruin her career. “The hell he put me through,” she wrote in her book The Wendy Williams Experience , “I will never forget. But I don’t hate him.”

And in 2017, Diddy stopped by Williams’ show to publicly put to rest their two-decade feud. The interview was something she previously said she hoped would happen, though she didn’t think it was possible.

“I know I’ve pissed a lot of people off, including you,” she told Diddy as their interview started. “But this is a full-circle moment.”

He seemed to accept the olive branch and opened up to Williams about a few personal things, including his love for his then-girlfriend, Cassie . “I’m in love now,” he gushed.

Diddy revealed something to Wendy Williams about the night Notorious B.I.G. died

During their reconciliatory chat, Diddy told Williams to ask him anything. And he disclosed something painful in return, talking to her about the trauma of losing his friend, Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace . “I always feel some sort of responsibility because I’m in this thing with him,” he told her.

“He was supposed to go to London that night and I let him talk me into not going to London and staying in L.A. That’s something that bothered me throughout my life,” Diddy confessed. “Sometimes, you have to really go with the decision in your gut.”

He shared, “…That’s one of the things I regret, not making sure that he went to London.”

RELATED: Wendy Williams Reveals How She Wants to Be Remembered and It’s Counterintuitive

Read the original article from
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Wendy Williams’ Health and Personal Struggles Through the Years

How she doin’? Through the years, Wendy Williams has made headlines for much more than just her brutally honest opinions and on-air spats with her A-list interviewees. The talk show host, who was once dubbed “New York’s Shock Jockette” during her radio days, has found herself face-to-face with numerous health and personal struggles. She was […]
CELEBRITIES
BET

Norman Baker Gets Real About ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Finale

The controversial ending of Wendy Williams’ show caused longtime fans to question why things went the way they did. And with the subject still trending, the series producer Norman Baker is getting candid about the final days and its finale episode. “How do you feel when people say they...
TV SHOWS
TMZ.com

Nicki Minaj Admits Her Mistake Fueled Pregnancy Buzz, 'I Said it Wrong'

Nicki Minaj says she was just trying to make a funny ... and instead made all her fans believe she's pregnant again. Spoiler alert -- she's not. Here's how it all went down ... before Nicki got on stage at London's Wireless Festival, she went Live on Instagram for a little pre-show chat with the Barbz. When one of them asked if she and Kenneth Petty were expecting their 2nd baby, she immediately responded, "I'm not fat, guys, I'm pregnant. Sorry" ... and then she rolled her eyes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Biggie
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt Regrets Affair + Says Mistress Doesn’t Stack Up to Melody Holt

Martell Holt continues to keep LAMH fans talking. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Martell Holt and Melody Holt continue to be a hot topic on social media. Despite their messy divorce, they have seemingly made strides in co-parenting. This is supposed to play out on the second half of the current season. In fact, the midseason finale touched on this. Martell decided to show up at Melody’s big speaking engagement. And he did so with their children. He told Melody that he wanted them to be able to support her. Melody was pleasantly surprised. The former couple even vacationed together recently. When fans assumed this meant they were back together, Melody said she’s still single. She just wanted to invite Martell on the trip for the kids.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feud#Aol#Bad Boy Records#Diddy Wendy Williams
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Talking With Tami

First Look: Atlanta Housewife Sheree Whitfield Throws Slumber Party, Lisa Wu Makes Cameo Appearance

On todays episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, cast member Shereé Whitfield invited her good friend Fatum for breakfast and opened up about her boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams. She broke down and shared with her how humiliated she was. Then later on, the ladies played “Yass Queen!” At Sheree’s naked themed Slumber Party. It was a way for all the ladies to feel vulnerable, kick back and relex.
ATLANTA, GA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Claim Season 19 Is Already a ‘Disaster’ as Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Look for Love

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is only one episode in and fans are already calling it a “disaster.”. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are breaking ground as the first double leads of one season. The friends will navigate dating the same 32 men in their season while trying to keep their friendship on track. However, fans feel differently as the women are already facing unique difficulties including one shocking rose ceremony twist.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

138K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy