Girls golf: Monty nets MVP award for Ponies

One of three all-conference honorees for the Ponies, senior Caroline Monty was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls golf team.

Monty, a University of St. Thomas recruit who ranked second in the Suburban East Conference with a 38.18 nine-hole scoring average, was co-recipient of the team’s MVP award with Savannah Vincent a year ago.

She also received All-State honors from the Minnesota State Golf Coaches Association and was one of eight finalists for the Minnesota Ms. Golf Award.

Monty placed second in the individual standings of the Section 4AAA tournament and tied for 33rd place at the state meet.

The Ponies finished third in the conference tournament and held off Forest Lake by one point (117-116) to finish second in the overall SEC standings behind East Ridge (122). Stillwater also won its fourth straight Section 4AAA championship — which is also the program’s 11th in the past 13 seasons and 20th overall dating back to 1984 — with an eight-shot victory (698-706) over runner-up Mahtomedi. The Ponies finished eighth at state.

Sisters Jowan and Vyan Abdullah joined Monty in earning All-SEC honors while Lexi Thompson and Sarah Strub received honorable mention all-conference recognition.

The Ponies also announced that Maggie Opstad and Gracie Parker will serve as captains for the 2023 team.

Girls golf

All-Conference: Caroline Monty, Jowan Abdullah and Vyan Abdullah; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Lexi Thompson and Sarah Strub; All-State: Caroline Monty; Minnesota Ms. Golf Finalist: Caroline Monty; State qualifying team members: Caroline Monty, Vyan Abdullah, Lexi Thompson, Jowan Abdullah, Sarah Strub and Greta Sorenson; Academic All-State: Caroline Monty; Most Valuable Athlete: Caroline Monty; Captains elect: Maggie Opstad and Gracie Parker.