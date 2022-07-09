ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Kira Mentele stars as Cyclones move past Renegades

By Tanner Castora
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The start of the 2022 South Dakota Youth Fastpitch State Championships began Friday and the Sioux Falls Cyclones would jump out to a heck of a start with an 8-0 win over the Yankton Fury Red. As for the Renegades, they looked to get back on track after falling against the Fusion Heat But they would have to deal with Kira Mentele on the mound and she was terrific.

She would get the inning ending strikeout in the bottom of the first and she was just getting started. In the top of the 2nd, the Cyclones already with a 1-0 lead when Sydney Tagtow skied one a good distance away to center field and that would be deep enough to get Jordyn Blogg home from third. Sioux Falls with a two-zip advantage. Later in the 2nd, with 2 runners in scoring position, Brook Gronau would line one right back up the middle, both base runners would score pushing the lead up to 3 and they would keep it going with who else but Kira Mentele. The ace on the mound was now getting it done behind the plate. Her 2 run shot would give them a 6-1 lead as the Cyclones would go on to win by a final of 7-1 over the Renegades.

