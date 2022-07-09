ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gus Macker Returns to Sault Ste. Marie

By Jim LeHocky
The Gus Macker returned to Sault Ste. Marie Saturday after a few year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Just over 100 teams came to the Soo to battle it out on the Macker courts on the streets surrounding city hall.

Players, young and old, male and female, couldn’t ask for better weather to play in.

Katie Wollan earned her stripes on becoming an MHSAA referee.

On Saturday, she was on the opposite side of the ball volunteering her time reffing.

“It’s very exciting because it makes me want to get out there and play and coach the kids and tell them how to play because that is what I would have wanted,” Wollan said. “At the same time, I have to sit back and relax. But it’s a different perspective and it’s very enjoyable.”

Proceeds from the event will go to Superior Health Support Systems in Chippewa and Mackinac counties.

