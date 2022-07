(Glenwood) -- Food, vendors, and flowers will all be combining this weekend between Glenwood and Tabor. The second annual Lily Fest is set to take place this Saturday, July 16. The event is being held at Hillsdale Lily Garden, which features over 200 varieties of lilies in bloom across 1.25 acres. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," garden owner and operator Todd Peverill says there'll be a lot to check out this weekend at the festival along with the beautiful flowers.

