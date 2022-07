A woman was arrested at 2:04 a.m. June 14 for disorderly conduct and misuse of the 911 system after calling 911 twice to report the same alleged harassment incident. Following the second call, the woman reportedly refused to allow officers into her apartment building and screamed at them from a second story window. She was arrested and taken to the Medina County Jail.

BRUNSWICK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO