Del Mar Racing Opening Day 2022: What you need to know

By De'Anthony Taylor
 3 days ago
Horse racing season returns to the Del Mar Racetrack in two weeks with thousands of fans expected for Opening Day festivities.

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club kicks off its 83rd season on Friday, July 22 with Opening Day, and the season ends on September 11. The 2022 summer meet will see a return to full capacity in the grandstand for the first time in 2019.

Fans will be able to wager on ten races including the $100,000 Oceanside Stakes and enter the Opening Day Hats Contest . Winners of the hats contest can share more than $4,000 in prizes in one of four categories: Best Racing Theme, Most Glamorous, Best Fascinator, and Best Flowers . Creations have to be shown before 3 p.m. in the Plaza de Mexico.

Other events/festivities on Opening Day:

The Grand — Those interested can enter the inner circle of Del Mar's exclusive Turf Club, the Tahona Terrace, and "become a part of Opening Day history with the inaugural cocktail experience featuring 'The Grand,' the ultimate margarita curated by Patrón Master Mixologist."

Sadly, The Party is sold out. However, fans can go to the After Pony Party where they can dance, dine, and celebrate their wins with celebrity jockeys at Rancho Valencia. General Admission includes entry, a welcome cocktail, an endless buffet, a cash bar, a live DJ, and dancing.

The organization says general admission tickets will be limited to enhance the attendee experience, so guests are encouraged to buy tickets early to guarantee attendance.

Tickets for the summer season went on sale on Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m . and can be purchased on the website .

#Horse Racing#Dance#Dj#Mexico#What You Need#Sports#Best Racing Theme#Turf Club#The Tahona Terrace#Patr N Master Mixologist#The After Pony Party
