IronPigs infielder Will Toffey stayed the course until hot streak came

Will Toffey spent his sophomore season at Vanderbilt University chasing the success he had the previous season. It never came.

It took a return to his New England roots for the left handed-hitting third baseman to regain his groove at the plate.

Toffey has learned from that experience about how to deal with failure and uncertainty. He’s had plenty since 2017.

The 27-year-old was drafted three times and been part of four organizations in his five professional seasons. He’s had his share of slumps at the plate.

It prepared Toffey for what he faced in late March, when he was traded by the Giants to the Phillies for Luke Williams.

A few days later, he was in the IronPigs’ home dugout in conditions unfit for baseball.

New organization. New teammates. Bad weather. It led to a .167/.338/.315 slash line with 25 strikeouts in 54 at-bats.

“Whenever you’re kind of bouncing around like that and getting used to meeting new people,” he said, “it’s really just a comfortability thing. It’s hard enough, but once you kind of settle down and relax, you find a comfortable groove.”

It took time, but Toffey had the hottest stretch of his pro baseball life by slashing .383/.463/.593 in a recent 22-game stretch with 11 doubles, two home runs and a .527 batting average on balls in play.

That’s quite a turnaround from his first 34 games when he slashed .194/.347/.350.

“When you take it all the way back to college,” Toffey said, “I’ve been good and I’ve been bad. I’ve been in hot streaks. This past month is probably one of the better stretches I’ve had in pro ball, but I’ve been in a similar type of groove.”

Toffey hit .294 with 49 RBIs and 34 walks in 255 at-bats in his first year at Vanderbilt, when he was a freshman All-American. He followed it up with a .227 average and 22 RBIs in 203 at-bats as a sophomore.

A return to his hometown — Barnstable, Massachusetts — helped as he played 10 minutes away that summer in the Cape Cod League.

Toffey found his groove again there and continued that into a solid junior year at Vanderbilt, where he batted .326 with 28 RBIs and 24 walks in 95 at-bats.

Less than a month later, he was in back in New England after the Athletics picked him in the fourth round of the MLB amateur draft. He played for the Vermont Lake Monsters that summer.

Toffey racked up cross country miles the following year, starting in high-A Stockton (California) before being traded to the Mets organization and landing in Binghamton, New York.

The Massachusetts native struggled in Binghamton in 2019, then was idle the following season when COVID-19 led to the minor league schedule being wiped out.

Toffey started 2021 with Binghamton before a midseason trade to the Giants, where he landed with Triple-A Sacramento.

The Giants and Phils then had a late spring training trade that had Toffey adjusting again.

After a slow start in a cold, wet April in the Northeast, Toffey only played in 10 games in May due to injury. He heated up after his first five games back on the active roster in early June.

Toffey had a pair of four-game stretches with at least two hits in each game. Throughout the good and bad, he maintained his eye at the plate.

“I always like to see a lot of pitches,” he said. “I can get a feel for how the pitchers are throwing, the way the ball is moving. [Early in the season], I was missing pitches early in the count. You want to be ready for pitch one, but at the same time make sure it’s a good one. You want to be selectively aggressive. [Lately], I’ve just tried to be shorter to the ball on those pitches in the strike zone. Early in the season, I was missing those.”

Josh Ockimey’s game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night was his first hit in the series. He was 0 for 15 to that point. It also was Lehigh Valley’s second walk-off win this season (June 23). … Andrew Stevenson returned to the Rochester lineup after missing three games while on paternity leave. … Joey Meneses , the 2018 International League MVP while with the IronPigs, was hitting .452 this season at Coca-Cola Park. He’s 8 for 17 in this series. ... Michael Plassmeyer had his best start of 2022 with 6 ⅓ innings of three-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks. He threw 56 of 74 pitches for strikes and 17 of 21 first-pitch strikes. It was his longest of his 16 starts this year. It also was his first win. ... Rehabbing Johan Camargo was 1 for 3 with a hit by pitch in his second game. He scored two runs before leaving the game after the seventh inning.

Bottom 1 : Johan Camargo and Donny Sands singled. Dustin Peterson doubled in Camargo. Ockimey singled in Sands and Peterson. IronPigs 3-0 .

Bottom 6 : Sands singled and Ockimey singled one out later. Jorge Bonifacio walked on an auto ball before Scott Kingery’s two-run single scored Sands and Ockimey. IronPigs 5-0 .

Top 7 : Josh Palacios and Jake Noll singled with one out. Taylor Gushue’s two-out single scored Palacios. IronPigs 5-1 .

Bottom 7 : Camargo was hit by a pitch with one out. Sands doubled and Peterson was intentionally walked to load the bases. Rochester reliever Francisco then was pulled after throwing his warm-up tosses due to an injury. Ockimey then walked to score Camargo. Bonifacio’s fly ball was lost in the lights, which allowed Sands to score. Kingery’s infield single scored Peterson. Chris Sharpe walked to force in Ockimey. IronPigs 9-1 .

Jake Newberry (1-1, 3.46 ERA) will start an IronPigs bullpen game vs. Rochester vs. RHP Logan Verrett (4-6, 5.07) in a 5:35 p.m. start. Newberry’s season high for pitches in a game is 45. He has three previous games this year, never pitching more than two innings.

