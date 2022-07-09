ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Looking for a new pet? PACC has over 500 dogs

By Corey Salmon
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uy2CE_0gaMblOX00

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) says they have over 500 dogs in their center.

They want to find 100 of them a home by the end of the weekend.

PACC is offering a 50-dollar gift card to a local pet store when you adopt a pet.

Hours of operation:

  • Monday to Friday: noon to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Location:

4000 N Silverbell Road

As of July 9, 2022, PACC is still in code red status due to the number of pets coming in versus the amount being adopted.

——-

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Reid Park Zoo squirrel monkey, Glitter, dies at age eight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of Reid Park Zoo's three squirrel monkeys has died, possibly from complications due to COVID-19, zoo staff shared on Tuesday. Glitter, an eight-year-old "tiny monkey" had a history of intestinal concerns, and the official cause of death was "due to an intestinal bacterial infection," said staff.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Pima County, AZ
Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Pets & Animals
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Greyhound Park property sold

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The property that formerly housed Tucson's Greyhound Park has a new owner. Records from the Pima County Recorder confirm the large plot of land near I-10 and South 4th Avenue has been sold to Equilibrium Cordova Village LLC for $9,050,000. The track stopped hosting races...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Care#Pacc
Fast Casual

Salad and Go adding 3 Arizona locations

Phoenix-based Salad and Go is opening three stores over the next month in the Arizona markets of Gilbert, Tucson and Peoria. Founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Salad and Go's latest Gilbert store will be the city's fifth location, and opens Friday at 5218 East Baseline Road. The Tucson store will open Aug. 7 at 1302 South Kolb Road, and the store in Peoria, 8220 West Thunderbird Road, will be ready by Aug. 14.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
azbigmedia.com

Guest hits $521,437 jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley

A lucky guest at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley had a very happy Independence Day when they won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot on July 4, 2022. The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot. The lucky guest will join the...
GLENDALE, AZ
KGUN 9

Dangerous heat with little chance of rain relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dangerously hot, with little chance for rain relief. Today could be the hottest day of the week, with Tucson climbing between 108-110°. We'll see a 20 to 30% chance for storms, but mainly over the mountains and later in the evening. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Arizona woman receives 10 years for 2019 stabbing death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 23-year-old Alanna Marleice was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. The Department of Justice says on October 7, 2019, Jackson and co-defendant Jose Carpio killed the victim by stabbing her. Jackson pleaded guilty...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County murder convict found dead in Buckeye prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate sentenced from Pima County reportedly hanged himself on Sunday, July 10. According to a news release by the Arizona Department of Corrections, prison staff at Arizona State Prison Complex Lewis in Buckeye found Kiet Phuong unresponsive in his cell.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man killed in crash near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Golf Links and Swan in Tucson early Monday, July 11. The Tucson Police Department said Chase Aaron Ortiz, 25, died at a local hospital. The TPD said Ortiz was speeding on Golf Links Road when...
TUCSON, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy