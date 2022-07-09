Looking for a new pet? PACC has over 500 dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) says they have over 500 dogs in their center.

They want to find 100 of them a home by the end of the weekend.

PACC is offering a 50-dollar gift card to a local pet store when you adopt a pet.

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Location:

4000 N Silverbell Road

As of July 9, 2022, PACC is still in code red status due to the number of pets coming in versus the amount being adopted.

——-

